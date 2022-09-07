Read full article on original website
kvcrnews.org
Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 27,463 Acres and is 5% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Friday, Sept. 9, the Fairview Fire in the Hemet community entered its fifth day consuming acres of dry brush as multiple fire department resources work to contain the flames. Cal Fire reported late Thursday night the fire was at 27,319 acres and still holding at...
Fire destroys 11 tiny homes, damages 4 others at Veterans Affairs campus in West Los Angeles
Nearly a dozen temporary shelter homes for veterans were destroyed by a fire overnight Thursday on the campus of the Veterans Administration property in West Los Angeles.
Fairview Fire near Hemet explodes to more than 27,000 acres, prompting new evacuation orders
Firefighters struggled to gain control of a major wildfire near Hemet that has grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave.
Caltrans to shut northbound 5 for several nights to repair damage from Route Fire
Caltrans will close all northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County for several nights, starting Thursday, to fix damage from the Route Fire.
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed in Crash at Riverside Intersection Identified
A 19-year-old motorist who died when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection was identified Friday. Victoria Velazquez of Riverside was fatally injured about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street. Riverside police Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that Velazquez was at the wheel of...
mynewsla.com
Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes
A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Heat wave winding down as storm moves in
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave today, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
Death Investigation Underway; 91 Freeway Lanes, Off-Ramp Closed
A man was found dead Thursday in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit, prompting an hours-long closure of some lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway.
As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate
Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: Open letter to Castaic community members regarding traffic congestion and Interstate 5 highway repairs
I am very aware of the traffic issues and burdens you are experiencing due to last week’s Route Fire, which significantly damaged an embankment and retaining structure along the Interstate 5 (I-5) freeway. My staff is working hard alongside the state agency responsible for I-5 repairs – the California...
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Heat Wave Winding Down as Storm Moves in, Bringing Rain, Flood Concerns
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave Friday, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale road construction updates [Sept. 12 – Sept. 18]
ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 12 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18, 2022. The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.
theavtimes.com
California High-Speed Rail releases draft environmental document for Palmdale to Burbank section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have...
scvnews.com
Interstate 5 Repairs, Traffic Delays Continue in Castaic
In preparation of opening a third lane on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County, Caltrans District 7 will fully close the northbound direction for several nights beginning Thursday, to pave the inside shoulder for nearly two miles. Once completed, motorists will have three through-lanes on northbound I-5. Currently two lanes are closed to prevent traffic loads from further stressing the retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
theavtimes.com
Sheriff to host “Community Conversation” in Palmdale Sept. 15
PALMDALE – Local residents are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Captain Ronald Shaffer for an evening of dialogue on public safety. It’s happening from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Chimbole Cultural Center (second floor). located at...
signalscv.com
Valencia man identified as third victim in fatal crash
The third victim in a fatal crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road last month was identified by officials at the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials confirmed this week that Wilbert Montenegro, 40, was the third victim in a fiery San Francisquito Canyon Road crash on Aug. 28 that also resulted in the deaths of 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, of Santa Clarita, and Shane Rivera, 41, of Glendale.
