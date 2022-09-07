ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlerock, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvcrnews.org

Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained

The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 27,463 Acres and is 5% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
HEMET, CA
Key News Network

Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend

Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Friday, Sept. 9, the Fairview Fire in the Hemet community entered its fifth day consuming acres of dry brush as multiple fire department resources work to contain the flames. Cal Fire reported late Thursday night the fire was at 27,319 acres and still holding at...
HEMET, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Littlerock, CA
Littlerock, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Littlerock, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita

UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Killed in Crash at Riverside Intersection Identified

A 19-year-old motorist who died when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection was identified Friday. Victoria Velazquez of Riverside was fatally injured about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street. Riverside police Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that Velazquez was at the wheel of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes

A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BELLFLOWER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Accident#Mount Emma#Cheseboro
KESQ News Channel 3

As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate

Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
MOUNTAIN CENTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
theavtimes.com

Palmdale road construction updates [Sept. 12 – Sept. 18]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 12 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18, 2022. The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

California High-Speed Rail releases draft environmental document for Palmdale to Burbank section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have...
PALMDALE, CA
scvnews.com

Interstate 5 Repairs, Traffic Delays Continue in Castaic

In preparation of opening a third lane on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County, Caltrans District 7 will fully close the northbound direction for several nights beginning Thursday, to pave the inside shoulder for nearly two miles. Once completed, motorists will have three through-lanes on northbound I-5. Currently two lanes are closed to prevent traffic loads from further stressing the retaining walls damaged in the Route Fire that started on Aug. 31.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Sheriff to host “Community Conversation” in Palmdale Sept. 15

PALMDALE – Local residents are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Captain Ronald Shaffer for an evening of dialogue on public safety. It’s happening from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Chimbole Cultural Center (second floor). located at...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Valencia man identified as third victim in fatal crash

The third victim in a fatal crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road last month was identified by officials at the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials confirmed this week that Wilbert Montenegro, 40, was the third victim in a fiery San Francisquito Canyon Road crash on Aug. 28 that also resulted in the deaths of 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, of Santa Clarita, and Shane Rivera, 41, of Glendale.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy