Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
numberfire.com
Boston's Rafael Devers batting cleanup on Friday
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Devers will operate third base after Christian Arroyo was benched versus their division competition. numberFire's models project Devers to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,900.
numberfire.com
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 9.7...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo sitting Wednesday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Kerry Carpenter will replace Baddoo in left field and hit eighth. Carpenter has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.3...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez sitting for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting at designated hitter. McCutchen will bat first versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.5...
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon leading off for Rockies on Friday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon will start at third base on Friday and bat first versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Elehuris Montero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 12.9 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Arizona's Carson Kelly behind the plate on Friday night
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Kelly will catch in Colorado after Cooper Hummel was benched versus Rockies' righty German Marquez. numberFire's models project Kelly to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
numberfire.com
Astros' Chas McCormick batting seventh on Friday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. McCormick will start in center field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 10.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Guardians starting Austin Hedges at catcher on Friday night
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Hedges will catch on the road after Luke Maile was given the night off in Minnesota. numberFire's models project Hedges to score 6.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Jorge Alfaro starting Friday night for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Dustin May. Our models project Alfaro for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Royals' Michael Taylor batting fifth on Friday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Taylor will start in center field on Friday and bat fifth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Kyle Isbel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Giants' J.D. Davis batting third on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Cubs. Tommy La Stella returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 14.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Angels' Matt Duffy batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Duffy will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and Houston. Andrew Velazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Duffy for 6.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Schoop takes over second base for Tigers on Friday
Detroit Tigers infielder jonathan Schoop is batting seventh in Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Schoop will operate second base after Harold Castro was left on the bench in Kansas City. numberFire's models project Schoop to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Nationals give Nelson Cruz Friday off
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz will watch from the bench after Luke Voit was picked as Washington's designated hitter, Joey Meneses was aligned at first base, and Josh Palacios was positioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 325...
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder in Athletics' Friday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. Our models project Pinder for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will catch for right-hander Edward Cabrera on Friday and bat fifth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 10.8 FanDuel...
