AG Week
Landowners facing lawsuits over surveyor access for Summit Carbon pipeline in North Dakota, South Dakota
Howard Malloy says he was asked politely on several occasions to allow a survey crew onto his land in North Dakota to look at a possible route for a carbon capture pipeline. He says after talking with some neighbors about the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, he told that pipeline company, 'no' to voluntary access easement.
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
KELOLAND TV
Where and why has Noem flown out of state?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. By...
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
dakotanewsnow.com
Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota
Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you’re in the market for a new home. there’s...
South Dakota DCI investigating death of toddler found in vehicle
The Attorney General's office says authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m.
READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs
Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022.
KELOLAND TV
More than a dozen killings in South Dakota in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been more than a dozen violent killings in South Dakota in 2022, so far. These deaths have come primarily as the result of gun violence, although stabbings have taken the lives of at least two in the state. Note: The fatalities listed...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota DSS, Dept. of Health raising awareness for “Avoid Opioid” campaign
PIERRE, S.D - South Dakota has seen a steady increase in the number of opioid deaths in the state since 2012, a trend in line with the rest of the United States. Its why the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS) and Department of Health launched the “Avoid Opioid” campaign as a way to help combat the crisis, and provide resources to those struggling.
farmforum.net
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks confirms mussels discovered in Blue Dog Lake
Zebra mussels have been discovered in yet another South Dakota Lake, this time in Day County. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake in Day County. "Two adult zebra mussels were found by a local family on...
South Dakota Elected Official Among Names on Leaked Oath Keepers List
A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League...
KELOLAND TV
A closer look at South Dakota’s Move Over law
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the weekend a Huron police officer narrowly escaped injury when his patrol car was rear-ended on the side of the road. Law enforcement says this is a good reminder of why South Dakota lawmakers beefed up the state’s “Move Over” law in 2020.
hubcityradio.com
Brian Bengs address issues at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron
HURON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota democratic Senate Candidate Brian Bengs is homing in on campaign themes for his race against republican incumbent Senator John Thune. Bengs says he is hearing some of the same issues across the state. Bengs, from Aberdeen, is making his first run for elective office. Thune is...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Attorney General recuses himself from investigation into Noem complaint
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Mark Vargo has referred one of two ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem to a different office in Pierre, following concerns of a potential conflict of interest. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will now lead the investigation into the complaint, according...
dakotanewsnow.com
Attorney General Mark Vargo announces settlement of JUUL youth vaping suit
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced a lawsuit would help prevent the e-cigarette company JUUL from marketing to youth and misleading consumers. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories,...
sdpb.org
Freedom Caucus zeroes in on South Dakota election process
There are new calls for an increase in election integrity in South Dakota. A circuit court judge continues to hear questions over whether county auditors should preserve data from the 2020 election. The case spotlights a rift in the state’s Republican party. Some, like Gov. Kristi Noem, call for more...
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced
PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
KELOLAND TV
Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
KEVN
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota voters passed recreational marijuana with roughly 54% of the vote in 2020. But that doesn’t mean it is a lock to pass again in 2022 in the form of Initiated Measure (IM) 27. “Protecting South Dakota Kids,” led by Jim Kinyon of Rapid City,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Las Vegas police arrest county official in connection with stabbing death of reporter
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police have taken a county official into custody Wednesday evening in connection with the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter. KVVU reports Clark County Administrator Robert Telles was taken into police custody following a search warrant. He was booked late Wednesday on one count of open murder, per Clark County Detention Center records.
