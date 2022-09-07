ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Where and why has Noem flown out of state?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. By...
POLITICS
sdstandardnow.com

Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office

I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
dakotanewsnow.com

Death of Queen Elizabeth II hitting home in South Dakota

Family medicine physician Dr. Kate Boos from Avera Health says there are four simple ways to improve your health outside of a clinic. Fall Parade of Homes: Energy efficiency is a focal point for feature home. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you’re in the market for a new home. there’s...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

More than a dozen killings in South Dakota in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been more than a dozen violent killings in South Dakota in 2022, so far. These deaths have come primarily as the result of gun violence, although stabbings have taken the lives of at least two in the state. Note: The fatalities listed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#General Health#Linus Covid#Covid 19#Pcr#Doh
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota DSS, Dept. of Health raising awareness for “Avoid Opioid” campaign

PIERRE, S.D - South Dakota has seen a steady increase in the number of opioid deaths in the state since 2012, a trend in line with the rest of the United States. Its why the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS) and Department of Health launched the “Avoid Opioid” campaign as a way to help combat the crisis, and provide resources to those struggling.
HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

A closer look at South Dakota’s Move Over law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the weekend a Huron police officer narrowly escaped injury when his patrol car was rear-ended on the side of the road. Law enforcement says this is a good reminder of why South Dakota lawmakers beefed up the state’s “Move Over” law in 2020.
HURON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hubcityradio.com

Brian Bengs address issues at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron

HURON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota democratic Senate Candidate Brian Bengs is homing in on campaign themes for his race against republican incumbent Senator John Thune. Bengs says he is hearing some of the same issues across the state. Bengs, from Aberdeen, is making his first run for elective office. Thune is...
HURON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Attorney General Mark Vargo announces settlement of JUUL youth vaping suit

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced a lawsuit would help prevent the e-cigarette company JUUL from marketing to youth and misleading consumers. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories,...
LAW
sdpb.org

Freedom Caucus zeroes in on South Dakota election process

There are new calls for an increase in election integrity in South Dakota. A circuit court judge continues to hear questions over whether county auditors should preserve data from the 2020 election. The case spotlights a rift in the state’s Republican party. Some, like Gov. Kristi Noem, call for more...
ELECTIONS
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced

PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Las Vegas police arrest county official in connection with stabbing death of reporter

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police have taken a county official into custody Wednesday evening in connection with the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter. KVVU reports Clark County Administrator Robert Telles was taken into police custody following a search warrant. He was booked late Wednesday on one count of open murder, per Clark County Detention Center records.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy