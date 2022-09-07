Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Boston's Rafael Devers batting cleanup on Friday
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Devers will operate third base after Christian Arroyo was benched versus their division competition. numberFire's models project Devers to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,900.
numberfire.com
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Will Smith batting cleanup in Dodgers' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Smith will take over behind the plate after Austin Barnes was rested versus their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Smith to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier batting fifth for Royals on Friday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dozier will start at third base on Friday and bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Michael Massey moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rowdy Tellez sitting for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting at designated hitter. McCutchen will bat first versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.5...
numberfire.com
Arizona's Carson Kelly behind the plate on Friday night
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Kelly will catch in Colorado after Cooper Hummel was benched versus Rockies' righty German Marquez. numberFire's models project Kelly to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon will catch for right-hander Dylan Bundy on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Jermaine Palacios returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting sixth on Friday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Santana will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and Atlanta. Taylor Trammell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 7.5 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Astros' Chas McCormick batting seventh on Friday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. McCormick will start in center field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Angels. Mauricio Dubon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 10.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Royals' Michael Taylor batting fifth on Friday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Taylor will start in center field on Friday and bat fifth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Kyle Isbel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Giants' J.D. Davis batting third on Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Cubs. Tommy La Stella returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 14.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Guardians starting Austin Hedges at catcher on Friday night
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Hedges will catch on the road after Luke Maile was given the night off in Minnesota. numberFire's models project Hedges to score 6.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Jorge Alfaro starting Friday night for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Dustin May. Our models project Alfaro for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Angels' Matt Duffy batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Duffy will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and Houston. Andrew Velazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Duffy for 6.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will catch for right-hander Edward Cabrera on Friday and bat fifth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 10.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz batting ninth on Friday
Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Cruz will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. JJ Bleday moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cruz for 6.9...
numberfire.com
Rays' Wander Franco batting second on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Yankees. Franco will start at shortstop on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Yankees. Taylor Walls moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Franco for 11.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Yankees. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Drew Rasmussen on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Yankees. Francisco Mejia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 8.4...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor batting ninth on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Taylor will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Lewis Brinson leading off for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Brinson will start in center field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Cubs. LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Brinson for 10.0 FanDuel...
