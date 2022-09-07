ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, AK

Delta Discovery

State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 15 – 24

Charlene Beaver, 33 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Solomon Olick, 29 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Roger Duncan, 49 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 21 Days. Lucille M. Valadez, 36 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob. Moxie Alexie Jr., 41 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. Andrew David Alexie, 43...
BETHEL, AK
Delta Discovery

Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard

On the shores of the Kuskokwim River, 400 miles west of Anchorage, a Bethel couple cuts strips of salmon before carrying them to their smokehouse as youth spectators eagerly watch and learn about local subsistence life. The youth, who come from Anchorage, Fairbanks and the lower 48 states of Idaho,...
BETHEL, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Boaters missing from Bethel for over a week

Former state Rep. Vic Kohring dead after head-on collision on Glenn Highway.
BETHEL, AK
Bethel, AK
Bethel, AK
KYUK

YKHC expects latest COVID-19 booster shots will be available next week

The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) expects to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots starting Sept. 13. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that this round of booster shots is better equipped to protect against more recent variants of the coronavirus. People 12 and older who have received...
BETHEL, AK

