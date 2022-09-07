Read full article on original website
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 15 – 24
Charlene Beaver, 33 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Solomon Olick, 29 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Roger Duncan, 49 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 21 Days. Lucille M. Valadez, 36 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob. Moxie Alexie Jr., 41 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. Andrew David Alexie, 43...
Delta Discovery
Bethel couple recognized for decades of service to the Alaska Guard
On the shores of the Kuskokwim River, 400 miles west of Anchorage, a Bethel couple cuts strips of salmon before carrying them to their smokehouse as youth spectators eagerly watch and learn about local subsistence life. The youth, who come from Anchorage, Fairbanks and the lower 48 states of Idaho,...
Boaters missing from Bethel for over a week
Former state Rep. Vic Kohring dead after head-on collision on Glenn Highway. Former state Rep. Vic Kohring dead after head-on collision on Glenn Highway. Since the 1970s, pilots have been training for war in their backyards during Red Flag field training exercises. Air Force Capt. Kyle Casci said that the training prepares airmen by simulating live combat scenarios.
KYUK
Search and Rescue crews expand search area for group of moose hunters missing since Aug. 30
Search and Rescue crews continue to look for a group of moose hunters who have been missing since Aug. 30. The search has transitioned to a recovery effort. Despite a full week of searching, Bethel Search and Rescue has not found moose hunters Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, or Carl Flynn, nor have they found their boat.
KYUK
BSAR has been looking for missing hunters for a week and a half. It’s a test of hope and endurance
Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) is continuing to search for a group of moose hunters missing for a week and a half near Bethel, and for another hunter missing for over a week near Kalskag. On day eight of the search, about a dozen volunteers headed toward their boats after...
KYUK
YKHC expects latest COVID-19 booster shots will be available next week
The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) expects to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots starting Sept. 13. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that this round of booster shots is better equipped to protect against more recent variants of the coronavirus. People 12 and older who have received...
KYUK
The US Coast Guard just completed a series of bulk fuel facility safety inspections. Climate change has made them more important than ever
The U.S. Coast Guard recently completed a series of fuel tank safety inspections in communities across the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta. In the face of climate change, these checks are becoming all the more important as the land beneath these tanks melts. The goal of the fuel inspections is simple: prevent...
