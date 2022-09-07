Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Boston's Rafael Devers batting cleanup on Friday
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Devers will operate third base after Christian Arroyo was benched versus their division competition. numberFire's models project Devers to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,900.
numberfire.com
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting seventh on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Xander Bogaerts moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 9.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Will Smith batting cleanup in Dodgers' Friday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Smith will take over behind the plate after Austin Barnes was rested versus their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Smith to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon leading off for Rockies on Friday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McMahon will start at third base on Friday and bat first versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Elehuris Montero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 12.9 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Arizona's Carson Kelly behind the plate on Friday night
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Kelly will catch in Colorado after Cooper Hummel was benched versus Rockies' righty German Marquez. numberFire's models project Kelly to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting sixth on Friday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Santana will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and Atlanta. Taylor Trammell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 7.5 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon will catch for right-hander Dylan Bundy on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Jermaine Palacios returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Royals' Michael Taylor batting fifth on Friday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Taylor will start in center field on Friday and bat fifth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Kyle Isbel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Nationals give Nelson Cruz Friday off
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz will watch from the bench after Luke Voit was picked as Washington's designated hitter, Joey Meneses was aligned at first base, and Josh Palacios was positioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 325...
numberfire.com
Guardians starting Austin Hedges at catcher on Friday night
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Hedges will catch on the road after Luke Maile was given the night off in Minnesota. numberFire's models project Hedges to score 6.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz batting ninth on Friday
Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Cruz will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. JJ Bleday moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cruz for 6.9...
numberfire.com
Angels' Matt Duffy batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Duffy will start at third base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and Houston. Andrew Velazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Duffy for 6.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Schoop takes over second base for Tigers on Friday
Detroit Tigers infielder jonathan Schoop is batting seventh in Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Schoop will operate second base after Harold Castro was left on the bench in Kansas City. numberFire's models project Schoop to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Yankees. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Drew Rasmussen on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Yankees. Francisco Mejia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 8.4...
numberfire.com
Lewis Brinson leading off for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Brinson will start in center field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Cubs. LaMonte Wade Jr. returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Brinson for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor batting ninth on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Taylor will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Knizner will catch for right-hander on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rays' Jose Siri batting ninth on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jose Siri is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Yankees. Siri will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Yankees. David Peralta returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Siri for 7.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino batting fourth on Friday
Kansas City Royals infielder Vinnie Pasquantino is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pasquantino will start at first base on Friday and bat fourth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pasquantino for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
