Camden, NC

High School Volleyball | Camden volleyball gets by Currituck in four sets

By By David Gough Sports Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

CAMDEN — It had been a while since the Camden volleyball team dropped a single set in a conference matchup.

In fact, the last time the Lady Bruins did, they were still in the Albemarle Athletic Conference during the 2020-21 season.

They had swept every Northeastern Coastal Conference opponent since their debut in it last season, with only one regular-season set lost to non-conference rival Perquimans last September.

That flawless conference streak came to an end Tuesday as the Currituck Lady Knights showed why they’re still a local perennial volleyball power in the second set, but the defending 2A east champ Camden bounced back quickly at home to take the match 25-14, 17-25, 25-16, 25-12.

“We rallied and I’m proud of them for not quitting because Currituck’s a good team,” Camden head coach Ashley Miller said.

The Lady Bruins’ night got off to a strong start with eight straight points leading to a 9-1 advantage, highlighted by back-to-back Carlyn Tanis kills, and an early timeout by Currituck head coach Chris Ferretti.

Currituck (3-3, 1-1 NCC) briefly fought back with three straight points out of the timeout, but separate stretches of four unanswered points and five unanswered points for Camden (5-0, 2-0 NCC) helped it to the 25-14 first-set victory.

The Lady Bruins’ largest leads of the opening set were 21-9 and 22-10.

The Lady Knights avoided the slow start in the second set and it paid off after a quick 3-1 deficit eventually became a 10-7 lead.

After Camden scored the next point, Currituck went on a 7-2 run to separate and go up 17-10. Many of those points were caused by the home team’s errors, but Anna Warters came up with a big block early in the run to get it going.

Camden gradually made it 19-14, but five straight points with two kills and a block from Faith Pellini put a stranglehold on the set and after three points from the Lady Bruins and a Ferretti timeout, a stepping-on-the-center-line violation was called on Camden to end the set.

“I felt like our hitting, we were placing a little more in the second set,” Ferretti said. “Our serves really were a little more targeted in the second set. That gave us an advantage and Camden started making some hitting errors once we got some momentum.”

The low gym ceiling quickly caused Camden trouble in the third set as Currituck jumped out 2-0, but the Lady Bruins then stole back all the momentum of the match.

Ten straight points from Camden put it in a commanding lead with a couple of aces from Adisyn Russell and a couple of kills from Tanis in the mix.

“That’s them,” Miller said. “They can play like that when their mind is right. I told them I felt like the effort that they gave in the third set versus the second set was the difference in the ball game.”

The Lady Knights chipped away a little bit to make it 15-10, but a five-point deficit is the closest they got the rest of the set as Camden broke away with five straight points later to make it 23-13.

Despite Currituck opening the fourth set with the first three points, the Lady Bruins held on to that momentum in what would be the final set of the night.

Camden scored the next four points to take the lead, capped off by an Aaliyah Anderson block.

The Lady Knights did get back to a 9-8 lead, but that was the last advantage that they held Tuesday as the home team rattled off an 8-0 run for a 16-9 lead.

It was the beginning of a 17-4 run to close it out, back-ended by another six unanswered points to close out the night by Camden.

“I don’t know that the score really reflected the level of play that we saw between these two teams,” Ferretti said. “Was a great battle, looking forward to making some adjustments and playing them again in a few weeks.”

For Camden, Tanis led the way with 12 kills and 13 digs followed by Russell’s 11 kills and 12 digs, while Tessa Forehand’s nine kills. Russell also had five serving aces in the win.

FIRST GAME BACK

Last year’s state championship runner-up Lady Bruins, Miller said, had eight seniors on the team.

This year, that number is down to two.

One of those two finally saw the court for the first time this season Tuesday.

Peyton Carver had been out with a knee injury the first four matches of the season, but she was back to serve to open Tuesday night’s NCC match.

Prior to the start of the match, the pre-match playlist had a theme of songs about returning like “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison, her teammates all wore shirts with her face on it and the student section had “Welcome Back” signs.

“The team and the school all kind of rallied around her and it just speaks to her character,” Miller said. “We’re happy to have her back for sure.”

Carver and Forehand are the two seniors on the team and two of the four returning varsity members from last year with juniors Tanis and Russell.

The four of them have held down the fort for Camden with the large senior class of last year gone.

“We weren’t sure what to expect this year, but the four returners have really picked up their game and they’re playing big for us right now,” Miller said.

