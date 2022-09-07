Read full article on original website
Georgia's Injury Report Prior to Samford
The Georgia Bulldogs are a healthy team for the most part heading into their second game of the season against the Samford Bulldogs.
Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 2 Georgia Hosts Samford
Week two of college football is upon us. A week after Georgia dismantled then No. 11 ranked Oregon 49-3 inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium saw the Bulldogs move up into the No. 2 spot in both the AP and Coaches poll, jumping the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Georgia set to celebrate 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day
SOCIAL CIRCLE – First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Review safety tips when using a tree stand this deer season
SOCIAL CIRCLE — While tree stands can provide hunters a great way to pursue deer, don’t overlook important safety precautions before using a stand this season. Most hunting incidents that occur are due to falls, or other safety issues, with tree stands. In fact, out of 36 incidents in 2021, 20 were tree stand use related, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Search continues for missing woman
COVINGTON — Officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol took the search for a missing Covington woman to the skies Wednesday. Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home Friday, Sept. 2, and was last seen at the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville where she reportedly met up with someone she connected with online.
Rockdale, Newton, Gwinnett leaders hold inaugural collaborative meeting
LAWRENCEVILLE — Three county commission chairpersons recently got together with one goal — to sustain and strengthen bonds in public health, mental health and communications. Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson planted the seeds for the idea of what’s now named the Tri-County Collaboration meeting. The inaugural event, hosted...
ON THE MARKET: Luxury Atlanta estate used in CW series 'Legacies' features multiple homes, sporting facilities
Kent Rock Manor is a luxury estate in Loganville which was made famous by the CW series, “Legacies” as the Salvatore Boarding School, and was once featured on MTV's Teen Cribs. The 50+ acre property features several distinct buildings including a manor with gated access, a carriage house...
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Rockdale and Newton county areas this weekend, Sept. 8-11
Enjoy the last few remaining days of summer with these outdoor events in the Rockdale and Newton County areas this weekend.
COVINGTON, 30014 (Singles Only) Fully furnished apartment with all util.
COVINGTON, 30014 (Singles Only) Fully furnished apartment with all util. paid. incl. free cable and wi-fi, $750.00/mo (678)768-3333.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Aug. 31 to Sept. 9, 2022:. • Ashley Nicole Armistead, 31, H.D. Atha Road, Covington; theft by...
UPDATE: Rockdale County Sheriff's K9 handler suspended after his three American Bully dogs die
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.
