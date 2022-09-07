ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zac Efron Reacts to 2021 Plastic Surgery Rumors

Zac Efron had the perfect explanation when asked about those plastic surgery rumors from 2021.

The speculation started when Efron starred in an Earth Day video looking different, causing fans to wonder if he had work done to his face.

Now, he tells Men’s Health it all stemmed from breaking his jaw in 2013.

Zac explained that the injury caused some of his face and jaw muscles to compensate and as a result he usually does physical therapy to mitigate the issue.

It turns out that around the time the video was shot he took a break from the physical therapy, which caused his chewing muscles, known as masseters, to grow.

“The masseters just grew,” he said, “They just got really, really big.”

Efron said his mother called asking about Jawgate, adding that he generally avoids social media. “If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work,” he said.

Zac also touched on his romantic life in the interview, saying, “I’ve really been taking time to focus on, you know, self-fulfillment and trying to find my groove. I know that probably when I meet the right person, it’s going to be when I least expect it.”

He talked about his “Baywatch” body, too, and what it took to achieve it.

“That ‘’Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable,” he said. “There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGIed. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.”

Looking back at the time period, he said, “I started to develop insomnia and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering. Ultimately, they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up.”

Zac said he also toyed with giving up the rigid fitness life, “At one point, that was a dream of mine — what it would be like to not have to be in shape all the time? What if I just say, ‘F*ck it,’ and let myself go? So I tried it, and I was successful. And for all the reasons I thought it would be incredible, I was just miserable. My body would not feel healthy; I just didn’t feel alive. I felt bogged down and slow… I enjoy pushing myself and really laying it all out, to the point where I kind of have to do it. Otherwise, I don’t feel like myself.”

The October 2022 issue of Men’s Health hits newsstands nationwide on September 13.

