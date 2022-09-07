Only seven matches into the season, Chelsea are moving in another direction after firing Thomas Tuchel. While the decision is a curious one after winning the Champions League in 2020, Club World Cup 2022, and finishing as runners-up in the EFL and FA Cups last season, life waits for no one at Chelsea and is seems the change in ownership has brought the same ruthless managerial structure under American Todd Boehly as existed before him. The timing is certainly less than ideal, since the decision could've been made before the close of the transfer window giving the new manager time to shape their vision but it also seems like the manager's vision and Boehly's need to be aligned in order for the relationship to work.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO