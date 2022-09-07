ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Three questions the next Chelsea manager needs to answer to turn the club around after Thomas Tuchel's firing

Only seven matches into the season, Chelsea are moving in another direction after firing Thomas Tuchel. While the decision is a curious one after winning the Champions League in 2020, Club World Cup 2022, and finishing as runners-up in the EFL and FA Cups last season, life waits for no one at Chelsea and is seems the change in ownership has brought the same ruthless managerial structure under American Todd Boehly as existed before him. The timing is certainly less than ideal, since the decision could've been made before the close of the transfer window giving the new manager time to shape their vision but it also seems like the manager's vision and Boehly's need to be aligned in order for the relationship to work.
Chelsea hire Graham Potter from Brighton as Thomas Tuchel replacement

Chelsea have announced Graham Potter as their new manager, replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday. Potter, who joins from Brighton & Hove Albion, becomes the 30th manager in Chelsea's history -- the first managerial appointment under new American owner Todd Boehly, who sacked Tuchel after 100 games in charge.
Rangers confirm they are in talks with UEFA over Champions League home clash with Napoli following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Scottish side stating the game is currently 'scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time'

Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox. The Scottish Premiership side, along with rest of the league, had their upcoming games this weekend postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Up next for Rangers is...
Brazil calls up new target man Pedro for friendlies

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro as a new attacking option for the team's pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September. Pedro is the top scorer in this season's Copa Libertadores with 12 goals and was picked Friday ahead of players...
