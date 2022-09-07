Read full article on original website
fox9.com
RAW: Fatal shooting outside Minneapolis bar captured on video
A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon in Minneapolis during the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, left one person dead and two injured. Surveillance video captured the shooting, on which you can hear nearly 20 gunshots. Here's a breakdown of what happens in the video: - 0:00 - A white vehicle drives by the bar. - 0:25 - Gunshots ring out - 0:29 - People start fleeing - 0:30 - Gray vehicle speeds off - 0:32 - More gunshots are fired - 0:36 - More gunshots are fired - 0:40 - Gunshots still being fired - 1:05 - Truck that's been parked near the bar drives forward - 1:11 - Surveillance video gets a bit choppy, and remains choppy for the duration of the video - 1:15 - White truck drives by - 2:22 - Law enforcement lights are visible in the frame - 4:10 - Vehicles continue to leave the nearby parking lot - 5:45 - Crowds gather outside the bar, numerous vehicles on the street - 7:39 - What looks like crime scene tap is being put up outside the bar and across the street.
"These are our babies. I'm tired of funerals": 9 shot within 5 hours, 2 fatally
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a violent night in Minneapolis, where nine people were shot within five hours of each other. Two of the victims died.Two of the shootings happened on the north side and the last shooting happened outside a bar on Washington Avenue.A shotspotter and 911 calls alerted police to the first shooting, which happened just after 8:00 Thursday night. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, lying in a parking lot near Knox and Plymouth Avenues. The teenager was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries."This is a tragic loss of a 16-year-old young...
Man charged with murder in Minnesota shooting that killed 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked...
One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis has left one man dead and three more injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m.. Early information indicates the men, who are all in their 30's, were inside the bar at a private party when a dispute occurred and shots were fired. The fight eventually spilled outside the bar where more gunfire erupted.
DNA evidence on napkin leads to suspect in 1993 cold case murder of woman stabbed 65 times
DNA solves cold case killing of woman stabbed 65 times
Violent night in Minneapolis: Multiple shootings leave 2 dead, including 16-year-old, and 7 hurt
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are investigating a series of separate shootings that broke out Thursday night into the overnight hours, leaving a couple people dead and multiple more injured.According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Knox and Plymouth avenues at about 8:15 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area. They arrived to find a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds, who later died from his injuries at HCMC. Houses and cars in the area were also struck by gunfire. "It's a beautiful fall night and we have a 16-year-old shot dead in the street,"...
willmarradio.com
Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents
(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
Man charged for involvement in shootout that left one dead near Rice Street bar
Police in St. Paul said they have arrested a suspect as part of an investigation into a shootout that left a man dead near a Rice Street bar. Demetrius Lott, 26, was arrested around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday during a raid at the Motel 6 on Old Hudson Road. Lott faces a dangerous weapons charge relating to the shootout on Aug. 31.
Two shot dead as gunfire erupts overnight in Minneapolis
Another violent night in Minneapolis results in two dead, one of them 16 years old, with several wounded, and there was also a shooting in Saint Paul
Police detain 1 after shots fired and car crashes in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person has been detained after shots were fired in Brooklyn Park Tuesday evening.The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue. Officers in the area heard shots being fired, and shortly after two vehicles were seen fleeing at high speeds.A short distance away, police found one of the vehicles had crashed and was abandoned.A resident told police they saw one of the occupants drop an object in their neighbor's yard. Police found a firearm where the neighbor directed them.They also found and detained one person.Though shell casings were found in the street, police were not able to find any victims or damage to nearby property.The incident remains under investigation.
fox9.com
Man who drove Hinckley shooting victim to hospital arrested for murder
HINCKLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Chisago City man who showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot victim has been arrested for murder in the now deadly shooting in Hinckley, Minnesota. The Pine County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they had arrested the 36-year-old Chisago City man for...
boreal.org
Kayaker Thieves Booked On Felony Charges
Photo: (Mugshots of Veches, Ciera Brenay and Longfield, Justin Anthony via Wright County Sheriff's Office), KSTP. Two suspects have been booked in connection to the robbery of a kayaker traveling the full length of the Mississippi River. Manny Forge was paddling the Mississippi from Lake Itasca down to the...
mprnews.org
Police: Suspect in custody in fatal shooting of 3 in St. Paul
St. Paul Police say they've arrested a suspect in this weekend's triple fatal shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. The department says officers and FBI agents took a 41-year-old Minneapolis man into custody Wednesday in Chicago. Ramsey County prosecutors have yet to file charges. Two other people were wounded in the...
Shooter opens fire outside Minneapolis gas station, wounding man inside
MINNEAPOLIS – Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire outside of a south Minneapolis gas station Wednesday evening, injuring a man inside.Officers were called to the Crosstown Gas & Convenience store on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South just before 6 p.m., where they found the victim suffering from "potentially life-threatening wounds." Police say it's not clear at this point if the shooting was preceded by a verbal argument between the victim and the shooter outside of the business, or if the victim was an innocent bystander.
Chisago City man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Hinckley
PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 36-year-old Chisago City man is in custody and suspected of shooting a man in Hinckley, who later died at the hospital.An investigation by the Pine County Sheriff's Office determined the man allegedly shot the victim on Lake Alma Road. He then took the victim to a hospital around 6 a.m. Tuesday.The suspect left, and the victim later died.He was arrested around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and is in Pine County Jail.The victim's identity will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
Mosque burglary caused $50,000 damage; police investigating if it's a hate crime
A south Minneapolis mosque was burglarized over the weekend, with damages totaling around $50,000. The Tawfiq Islamic Center, located at 2400 Minnehaha Ave. S., said the incident happened Sunday between the times of 10:17-10:58 p.m. The Minneapolis Police Department said they accounted for property damage which also included a damaged safe.
kfgo.com
Man shot 9 times in drive by shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Police say that a man in his 30s suffered at least nine potentially life-threatening gunshot injuries Tuesday night. Police responding to the scene on the city’s northeast side and provided medical aid until an ambulance could transport the victim to the hospital. The initial investigation...
ccxmedia.org
Crystal Police Seek Public’s Help in Shooting Near FAIR School
Crystal police are asking for the public’s help in relaying any information that might shed light into an incident involving shots fired near the FAIR School in Crystal. Police say several 911 calls shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday alerted them to the incident near 38th and Adair avenues. According to police, juveniles at the scene did not cooperate with police and that witnesses did observe a likely suspect vehicle leaving the area after hearing the gunshots.
Police: Man has 'potentially life-threatening' injuries after being shot inside south Minneapolis business
MINNEAPOLIS — A man was transported to the hospital with "potentially life-threatening wounds" following a shooting Wednesday evening at a south Minneapolis business. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the man was inside a business on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South when someone outside the business shot into the building just before 6 p.m.
