Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
David Jenkins: British diving coach died in Turkey, coroner says

A Team GB diving coach who worked with Tom Daley died in Turkey aged 31, a coroner's court has heard. David Jenkins died on 9 October, coroner Andrew Walker told North London Coroner's Court on Thursday. Mr Jenkins worked with Daley, a Great Britain Olympic gold medallist, and was part...
England v South Africa: Tributes paid to Queen before Test begins

Tributes were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on day three of the third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval. A minute's silence was observed before the national anthems, with God Save The King followed by sustained applause from the crowd. Players from both sides and...
