ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nicholas Goldberg: Fox News has great power. Did it use it responsibly after the 2020 election?

By Nicholas Goldberg Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News is now underway in earnest.

Some of the key players have recently been deposed or are scheduled to be in the coming weeks. Sean Hannity. Tucker Carlson. Lou Dobbs. Maria Bartiromo. Even Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch could find themselves answering questions. The case is slated for trial early next year.

On the most basic level the lawsuit is about the outrageous claims of fraud that emerged in the aftermath of the 2020 election, when Donald Trump’s irresponsible, stop-at-nothing flunkies and lackeys were peddling false stories in an effort to undermine the outcome of the vote.

Among the most outlandish of their assertions were those about Dominion. According to Trump’s supporters, the company was a front for the left-wing government in Venezuela, and its election machines were rigged to flip votes from Trump to Joe Biden to guarantee a Democratic victory. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband supposedly had a financial stake in this nefarious company.

The president’s lawyers, Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell, appeared on Fox News over and over and repeated unsubstantiated, far-fetched claims about the company.

I can certainly understand why so many people are hoping for a quick, decisive judgment in the Delaware courts against Fox. Truth and the democratic process came under attack, and rational, fact-based Americans would like to see perpetrators held to account. (A similar defamation case is pending against Fox brought by another voting technology company, Smartmatic.)

“Fox Corporation and its crown jewel, Fox News, together one of the most powerful media empires in the United States, gave life to a manufactured story line about election fraud that cast a then-little-known voting machine company called Dominion, as a villain,” said the company in its complaint against the broadcaster. “… Fox gave those fictions a prominence they otherwise never would have achieved.

“The truth matters,” said Dominion. “Lies have consequences.”

I get that argument. But as a journalist, I also have to worry about another aspect of the case: its ramifications for my industry and for the future of news coverage.

Even if what was said about Dominion was utter hogwash, is Fox really to blame? Was the conservative news network a conspirator along with Giuliani and Powell in deceiving the public? Or was it simply covering a newsworthy story?

As Fox rightly notes, journalists in a free society have to be allowed to cover important news events and debates. If senior White House aides and presidential confidantes are asserting — even wrongly — that the election was rigged, that’s news.

Fox argues that it didn’t invent the allegations about Dominion. It merely did its journalistic job.

“The news media has the right in a democracy to inform citizens by reporting and commenting on a president’s allegations challenging the security of our elections,” said Fox in its defense. “…There are two sides to every story. The press must remain free to cover both sides, or there will be a free press no more.”

So is Dominion or Fox right?

Under the law, Dominion must meet a high bar to win the case, proving either that Fox knew what it was airing was false or that it behaved with reckless disregard for the truth. Whether it will meet that bar, I’m not expert enough to say.

But I can say this as a journalist about news coverage.

Fox is right that news organizations have to be free to report what Trump associates like Giuliani and Powell are saying. But along with the right to cover the news comes a responsibility to do so fairly, honestly and clearly.

Covering the story fairly requires adherence to certain long-established journalistic principles: even-handedness, open-mindedness and skepticism. Fox is entitled to its politics, but it had an obligation to separate the facts from the unproved allegations — what was known from what was merely suspected. Even its opinion journalists should have highlighted Dominion’s denials, and those of voting experts, more assiduously.

Unfortunately, even-handedness is a bit out of fashion lately. It’s one of the casualties of partisan or ideologically driven news gathering.

Dominion has offered a number of examples of Fox’s hosts stating more than they actually knew — and seeming to take sides with Giuliani and Powell. Lou Dobbs, for instance, said flatly that the voting machines “were designed to be inaccurate,” according to the lawsuit. He thanked Giuliani for “pursuing what is the truth.”

When Jeanine Pirro said Dominion was an organized criminal enterprise started in Venezuela with Cuban money, she acknowledged that she was restating allegations she’d heard from the president’s lawyers. But when Bartiromo said on the air, “I understand Nancy Pelosi has an interest in this company,” she included no such qualification.

And Bartiromo continued to allege fraud claims about Dominion “even though she had been specifically notified that independent fact-checkers, government officials and election security experts debunked those lies,” according to the lawsuit.

Fox hosts occasionally noted Dominion’s denials. Some, to their credit, were more skeptical than others. Fox insists everything it did is protected by the 1st Amendment and that Dominion is “cherry-picking” evidence against it. It notes that it invited Dominion to appear on the network to dispute the allegations.

But I still believe, as I said last year when writing about Smartmatic’s lawsuit, that some of Fox’s hosts behaved more like credulous partisans than careful news gatherers.

As a journalist, I believe the country needs robust legal protections to ensure the news media aren’t punished for doing their jobs.

But with great power comes — well, we all know what it comes with.

Nicholas Goldberg is an associate editor and Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Lachlan Murdoch
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lou Dobbs
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jeanine Pirro
The Independent

Jared Kushner mistakenly says ‘before I came into office’ during Fox News interview

Jared Kushner made a minor slip of the tongue while promoting his memoir, which mistakenly made it seem as though the former senior White House adviser had actually been the most senior figure in the Oval Office.While appearing on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir, Breaking History, Mr Kushner made a seemingly innocuous swapping of a first-person pronoun – “I” – with what he likely intended to be his father-in-law’s name when he was discussing his role in the Trump administration as the Middle East point man.“You take the Middle East, the conventional thinking from John Kerry...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Fox Corporation#News Media#Dominion Voting Systems#Democratic#House
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Fox Host Slams Laura Ingraham, Fox for Throwing in ‘Trump Towel’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling pounced on Laura Ingraham’s apparent skepticism of former President Donald Trump’s potential run for office, using the opportunity to knock his former Fox News colleague and the network itself. Regarding another Trump presidential campaign, Ingraham said on a podcast Monday that “we’ll see whether...
POTUS
The Independent

Fox host skewered for claiming the Queen ‘never had a better time’ than when she met Trump: ‘Abject desperation’

Fox News Host Jesse Watters quoted former President Donald Trump saying that “there are those that say that the Queen never had a better time” than during Mr Trump’s visits. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. “Joe Biden famously said the Queen reminded him of his mother, which I guess is a compliment,” Mr Watters said on his Fox News show on Thursday night. “Few presidents enjoyed their trips to Buckingham Palace more than Trump, who fell in love with the pomp and circumstance, of course.”Referring to Mr Trump, Mr Watters said,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NPR

Fox producer's warning against Jeanine Pirro surfaces in Dominion defamation suit

In the weeks after the 2020 election, Fox News broadcast lies from then-President Donald Trump's allies that Dominion Voting Systems had committed fraud to help Joe Biden win. The company sued Fox News and its parent company for defamation. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik has been covering these cases and joins us now for an update. Hi, David.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Jeanine Pirro’s Wild Conspiracy Theories Should Keep Her Off the Air, Fox News Producer Warned in Email

A Fox News producer allegedly sent an unequivocal warning to their colleagues in the wake of the 2020 presidential election: Do not let Jeanine Pirro back on the air.The cautioning email—the existence of which was reported by NPR—is said to have complained that Pirro was finding dubious conspiracy theories online to bolster then-president Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election had been stolen by Joe Biden.The shocking communication has reportedly been obtained by lawyers acting on behalf of Dominion Voting Systems, the election technology company that is suing both Fox News and its parent company in a $1.6 billion defamation...
ELECTIONS
Times Leader

Times Leader

12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy