Harmony Brewing Company closes doors of Harmony Hall

Harmony Brewing Company calls it "an exciting, yet bittersweet" change and a "difficult" choice.

Harmony Hall, the hub of the brewing company's business, is about to close its doors after seven years of service on Bridge Street, near downtown Grand Rapids.

The brewing company is looking to expand, saying that Harmony Hall does not meet their needs for large scale production.

"Thank you to the performers, musicians, community groups, artisans, and beer enthusiasts who enlived our hall," said Harmony Brewing Company, "And thank you to our amazing, hardworking, and creative staff, as always."

Harmony Brewing Company also said that the Eastown location will remain open. The company also hinted that Harmony Brewing products will soon be available in local stores.

The hall closes officially in early October, but until that happens, Harmony Brewing Company invites the community to visit the Art Prize pieces that will be displayed in the hall from September 15- October 2.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube