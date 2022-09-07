ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

South Florida Native Who Went Missing While Hiking in California Found Dead

A man originally from South Florida who went missing while hiking in Southern California was found dead on Thursday, authorities said. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, disappeared Sunday while hiking with his girlfriend in the Gaviota Peak area, a 2,400-foot summit in the Santa Ynez Mountains, Scott Safechuck, a spokesman with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, told NBC News.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Pets & Animals
Brevard County, FL
Lifestyle
westorlandonews.com

OUC Donated 400 Tons of Concrete to Create Artificial Reef Off Florida’s Coast

Nearly 400 tons, about 800,000 pounds, of concrete found a new purpose in helping revitalize marine ecosystems off the coast of eastern Florida. OUC – The Reliable One donated the material to the Starship II artificial reef project in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, Building Conservation Trust (BCT), Shell Inc. and Volusia County.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
International Business Times

Alligator Spotted Roped To SUV Driving Down Florida Highway [Photo]

In a bewildering sight for motorists, a massive alligator was spotted tied to the rear bumper of a Chevy SUV driving down a Florida highway. The alligator was noticed by another motorist named Karen Kress, who managed to click a picture of the reptile tied to the car. The gator appeared to be dead as it was strapped to the vehicle with a rope around its snout, body and tail, NBC Washington reported.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator Hunting#Suv#Florida Interstate#Chevy
click orlando

Dogs, ducks, horse seized from private animal rescue in Osteen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Animal Services is looking to rehome nearly a dozen dogs after they were seized Tuesday from a private animal rescue in Osteen. Officials said in a Facebook post a concerned citizen reported a dead dog and several other animals suffering from neglect at Wet Nose Big Heart Animal Rescue on Reed Ellis Road.
OSTEEN, FL
wflx.com

South Florida runners on alert following murder of Memphis mother

Runners around the country and in South Florida have been reacting to the abduction and killing of a Memphis mother. Eliza Fletcher was out for a morning run near Memphis when investigators said she was abducted and killed. In Florida's grueling summer heat, Laurie Copeland opts for an afternoon walk....
STUART, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
FLORIDA STATE
handluggageonly.co.uk

9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida

Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

What The Honk: Wrong side of the tracks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Plenty of interesting stuff to share with you after a week off, so let’s get started. I can’t believe this is still a thing. The thousands of dollars in safety and warning equipment that goes into preventing this, and even all the public safety announcements, and yet we stop so close to something that is so unforgiving. I can’t stress enough how dangerous the tracks can be, so avoiding them is vital. Please follow every safety warning to the “T,” you’ll thank me later.
ACCIDENTS
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
Fox News

Fox News

786K+
Followers
180K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy