Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
Central Florida joggers on edge after woman reports being grabbed on trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Joggers in Central Florida are on edge after a woman said she had to fight off a man while out on a run earlier over the weekend. Deputies said Israel Pagan tried to attack her on the Econ Trail on Sunday. He was arrested on Wednesday and deputies said there may be additional victims.
Florida father, son sought after allegedly beating man unconscious at wedding reception, sheriff says
A Florida man and his son are being sought for beating a man unconscious at a wedding reception over the weekend, authorities said. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford, are wanted on suspicion of aggravated battery linked to a fight at the gathering in Lake Helen, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.
South Florida Native Who Went Missing While Hiking in California Found Dead
A man originally from South Florida who went missing while hiking in Southern California was found dead on Thursday, authorities said. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, disappeared Sunday while hiking with his girlfriend in the Gaviota Peak area, a 2,400-foot summit in the Santa Ynez Mountains, Scott Safechuck, a spokesman with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, told NBC News.
FWC report: Florida boater who vanished at sea believed to have fallen overboard
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
Crisp & Green will open first Central Florida restaurant next month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crisp & Green will open a new restaurant in Winter Park next month, Steele Brands announced Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company said the new location will open in October in the Winter Park Village. “We are excited to bring fresh menu items and establish Crisp &...
OUC Donated 400 Tons of Concrete to Create Artificial Reef Off Florida’s Coast
Nearly 400 tons, about 800,000 pounds, of concrete found a new purpose in helping revitalize marine ecosystems off the coast of eastern Florida. OUC – The Reliable One donated the material to the Starship II artificial reef project in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, Building Conservation Trust (BCT), Shell Inc. and Volusia County.
Alligator Spotted Roped To SUV Driving Down Florida Highway [Photo]
In a bewildering sight for motorists, a massive alligator was spotted tied to the rear bumper of a Chevy SUV driving down a Florida highway. The alligator was noticed by another motorist named Karen Kress, who managed to click a picture of the reptile tied to the car. The gator appeared to be dead as it was strapped to the vehicle with a rope around its snout, body and tail, NBC Washington reported.
Dogs, ducks, horse seized from private animal rescue in Osteen
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Animal Services is looking to rehome nearly a dozen dogs after they were seized Tuesday from a private animal rescue in Osteen. Officials said in a Facebook post a concerned citizen reported a dead dog and several other animals suffering from neglect at Wet Nose Big Heart Animal Rescue on Reed Ellis Road.
Orlando runners react to alleged attack on popular Little Econ Greenway Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After a woman was attacked at the Little Econ Greenway Trail while jogging this week, other runners have safety top of mind. "Kind of hit me close to home when I heard about that story, because that is a trail I run on," said Heather Schulz, a marathon runner in Orlando.
Florida neighborhood evacuated after ammunition found in backyard of Cocoa home
COCOA, Fla. - A Florida neighborhood in Brevard County was partly evacuated Wednesday after ordnances were found in the backyard of a home, officials said. The area has since been cleared and deemed safe, and homeowners have been allowed back into their homes. Cocoa Fire Chief Jonathan Lamm said in...
South Florida runners on alert following murder of Memphis mother
Runners around the country and in South Florida have been reacting to the abduction and killing of a Memphis mother. Eliza Fletcher was out for a morning run near Memphis when investigators said she was abducted and killed. In Florida's grueling summer heat, Laurie Copeland opts for an afternoon walk....
Small plane crashes into marshy area of Osceola County lake
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane crashed into a marshy area of a lake in Osceola County on Friday afternoon. Osceola County Fire Rescue said the single-engine plane crashed into a marshy area of Lake Tohopekaliga. FAA officials said the plane was approaching Kissimmee Gateway Airport before the crash.
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida
Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
What The Honk: Wrong side of the tracks
ORLANDO, Fla. – Plenty of interesting stuff to share with you after a week off, so let’s get started. I can’t believe this is still a thing. The thousands of dollars in safety and warning equipment that goes into preventing this, and even all the public safety announcements, and yet we stop so close to something that is so unforgiving. I can’t stress enough how dangerous the tracks can be, so avoiding them is vital. Please follow every safety warning to the “T,” you’ll thank me later.
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
