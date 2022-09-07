Read full article on original website
Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan
The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Warning for Macomb County issued following detection of West Nile Virus in mosquitos
Residents in Metro Detroit are at an increased risk of contacting West Nile virus after mosquitos in the area tested positive for the disease, authorities warned.
candgnews.com
Macomb Township trustees raise tobacco sale age
MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The Macomb Township Board of Trustees raised the minimum age for tobacco sales at the end of its Wednesday, Aug. 24, meeting. Increased via an amendment to the Youth Tobacco Ordinance, the change to allowing tobacco sales to only those 21 years and older brings the township in line with changes made to Michigan’s Youth Tobacco Act signed into law in July. The ordinance amendment also includes language addressing alternative nicotine products such as vaping devices and electronic cigarettes.
Detroit News
Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case
Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Fox17
Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to national energy officials expressing support of reopening the Palisades power plant in Covert, Michigan. The letter voices the governor’s endorsement of Holtec International’s grant application filed with the Civil Nuclear Credit initiative, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Attorney General Nessel Issues Statement on MSC Sending Proposals to Ballot
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement after the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruled to include proposals from Reproductive Freedom for All and Promote the Vote on the ballot:. “I appreciate the Court taking swift action to ensure Michigan voters have the opportunity to consider...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
WLUC
UPDATE: Michigan State Police searching for missing Ontonagon man
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is investigating the report of a missing person in Ontonagon County. 58-year-old Joseph Bittner was last seen by his family on September 7, around 9:30 a.m. near the area of 13820 Lakeshore Drive. He left on his four wheeler to go to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
COVID survivor needs home help in Macomb Township after spending 8 months in hospital
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Chris Lajoie spent eight months in the hospital after having COVID, and now a 32-year-old Metro Detroit man could really use some help. He’s still struggling to move, and his house just isn’t equipped for his needs. It’s taken months of physical therapy...
Meijer pharmacies offering updated COVID-19 vaccine
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All Meijer pharmacies in the Midwest are now offering the updated COVID-19 boosters, which help protect against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The updated boosters were released across the country this week. It targets both the previous strains and the newer, highly circulated strains of COVID-19.
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
abc57.com
Spectrum Health Lakeland lays off two dozen leadership positions
SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. -- Spectrum Health Lakeland eliminates two dozen leadership positions to cut costs. The largest health care system in Michigan tells ABC57 it is facing financial pressure from inflation, COVID, the rising cost of pharmaceuticals and labor. Spectrum Health says its still adding staff that handles patient care,...
Michigan cancer doctor accused of performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A longtime Michigan cancer doctor has been accused by physicians, former patients, state regulators and the Department of Justice of performing unnecessary surgeries, putting scores of patients at risk of needless complications. Dr. Vinay Malviya, a longtime gynecological oncologist who worked most recently for Ascension Hospital,...
michiganradio.org
Macomb County Republican Party sues to try to decertify 2020 presidential election
A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Western District of Michigan seeking to decertify the 2020 presidential election. In addition to the Macomb County GOP, the plaintiffs include Donna Brandenberg, U.S. Taxpayers candidate, and former Republican candidate, for governor in 2022, and Sharon Olson, Clerk for Irving Township, Barry County who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group allegedly promoting unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 election.
fox2detroit.com
Trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of accused Oxford shooter, delayed
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old charged with shooting and killing four students at Oxford High School and injuring several others, has been delayed with no new date set. The Crumbley parents were due to go on trial next...
Northern Michigan city councilor found on Oath Keepers member list
A city council member in rural northern Michigan is the only elected official among hundreds of Michiganders found to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that played a central role in last year’s U.S. Capitol attack. But Roger Marsh, who was elected to the Onaway...
dbusiness.com
Report: Health Care is Michigan’s Largest Private-sector Employer, Loss of 11K Jobs
The health care industry directly employed nearly 572,000 Michigan residents in 2020, according to a new report issued by the Partnership for Michigan’s Health, a consortium of Lansing-based medical organizations. The partnership’s report states health care continues to be the largest private-sector employer in the state despite staffing losses...
Detroit News
Michigan clerk who handed over tabulator sues to decertify 2020 election
Lansing — A Michigan clerk who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group advancing unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 presidential election has joined a lawsuit to decertify the results, according to court documents. Sharon Olson, the clerk in Barry County's Irving Township, was one of six...
27-Year-Old Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In St. Clair County (St. Clair County, MI)
Authorities reported a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life early Tuesday in St. Clair County. The victim, a 27-year-old, was traveling in a 20015 Chevrolet Silverado south on Riley Center Road in Riley Township. She lost control of [..]
