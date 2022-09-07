ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan

The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Macomb Township trustees raise tobacco sale age

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The Macomb Township Board of Trustees raised the minimum age for tobacco sales at the end of its Wednesday, Aug. 24, meeting. Increased via an amendment to the Youth Tobacco Ordinance, the change to allowing tobacco sales to only those 21 years and older brings the township in line with changes made to Michigan’s Youth Tobacco Act signed into law in July. The ordinance amendment also includes language addressing alternative nicotine products such as vaping devices and electronic cigarettes.
Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case

Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to national energy officials expressing support of reopening the Palisades power plant in Covert, Michigan. The letter voices the governor’s endorsement of Holtec International’s grant application filed with the Civil Nuclear Credit initiative, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
Attorney General Nessel Issues Statement on MSC Sending Proposals to Ballot

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement after the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruled to include proposals from Reproductive Freedom for All and Promote the Vote on the ballot:. “I appreciate the Court taking swift action to ensure Michigan voters have the opportunity to consider...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Meijer pharmacies offering updated COVID-19 vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All Meijer pharmacies in the Midwest are now offering the updated COVID-19 boosters, which help protect against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The updated boosters were released across the country this week. It targets both the previous strains and the newer, highly circulated strains of COVID-19.
Spectrum Health Lakeland lays off two dozen leadership positions

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. -- Spectrum Health Lakeland eliminates two dozen leadership positions to cut costs. The largest health care system in Michigan tells ABC57 it is facing financial pressure from inflation, COVID, the rising cost of pharmaceuticals and labor. Spectrum Health says its still adding staff that handles patient care,...
Macomb County Republican Party sues to try to decertify 2020 presidential election

A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Western District of Michigan seeking to decertify the 2020 presidential election. In addition to the Macomb County GOP, the plaintiffs include Donna Brandenberg, U.S. Taxpayers candidate, and former Republican candidate, for governor in 2022, and Sharon Olson, Clerk for Irving Township, Barry County who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group allegedly promoting unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 election.
Michigan clerk who handed over tabulator sues to decertify 2020 election

Lansing — A Michigan clerk who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group advancing unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 presidential election has joined a lawsuit to decertify the results, according to court documents. Sharon Olson, the clerk in Barry County's Irving Township, was one of six...
