Geneseo Hosts 16th Annual Planes, Trains & Automobiles Festival
The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Maple City Cruisers, Gen-Airpark and the Geneseo Model Railroaders are thrilled to announce that the 16th Annual Trains, Planes & Automobiles Festival will take place on September 8-10, 2022. You'll want to keep an eye to the sky during the WWII Stearman Bi-Plane Fly-In at...
The Quad Cities’ Favorite DIY Candle Bar Makes Two Major Announcements
Buttercupp Candles has become a local favorite in the last couple of years, both for their locally made line of candles and their one-of-a-kind Candle Bar, where you select the scents, pour your own candle, and name your creation. Now, they've made two major announcements in one day. First Announcement.
Davenport Seeking Creative Individuals To Build Floats In Halloween Parade
Downtown Davenport will be filled with ghouls and goblins Sunday, October 30th as the City’s annual Halloween parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. The City of Davenport is looking for creative people to build a Halloween float and show off their spooky decorations in the annual parade. Get involved...
Muscatine Community Block Party Is Celebrating 12 Years Of Community Fun
For those who are looking for family fun in Muscatine, this Friday is their 12th Annual Community Block Party. It's a great after-work event to bring the family to and to start off your weekend. It's two hours of entertainment, food, prizes, and fun. This Friday, September 9th is Muscatine's...
This Is Why Bettendorf’s New Waterpark Will Not Be Indoors
Bettendorf's new waterpark at 'The Landing' will not be indoors and city leaders are sharing why. The Bettendorf City Council met on Tuesday night to review results from the survey conducted about the new 'The Landing' project, including the waterpark. According to the Quad-City Times, about half of the comments sent to the city asked them to consider making the waterpark indoors instead of outdoors.
Here’s When You Can See Bright Fall Foliage In Iowa, Illinois, & Wisconsin This Year
Summer is behind us and we're not far away from peak fall foliage season here in the Midwest. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says that peak fall colors generally happen the weekend closest to October 10th. It's about the last week of September to the second week of October.
Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police
Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
QC Teacher Of The Week: Katherine Choate At Davenport West High School
It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations
For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
Put On Your Best Halloween Costume For Spooktacular Event In Davenport
Ready to celebrate Halloween? In a month, a spooky celebration will be happening in downtown Davenport. The Spooktacular 5k and Fall Festival will be on October 8th at Quinlan Court in Davenport. The 5k run/walk will be at 10:00 a.m. and costumes are encouraged! So really, you can give your Halloween costume a test run here before October 31st rolls around.
It’s Like a QC ‘Storytellers’ Episode this Thursday in The Village Theatre
The Quad Cities are home to some really great musicians. We're all familiar with the great cover bands that rock us each and every weekend but we also are blessed with some great songwriters. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Village Theatre in Davenport, you can check out the showcase...
