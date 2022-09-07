Read full article on original website
Tim Burton returns to the small screen with Wednesday, a series that follows Ms. Addams after she’s been kicked out of school. Her parents sign Wednesday for a two-century-old boarding school that features a set of outcasts with four main cliques, the Fangs (vampires), the Furs (werewolves), the Scales (sirens), and the Stoners. Wednesday is trying to plan her next escape, but the young girl soon discovers a mystery that holds a dark secret about her family’s past. Jenna Ortega plays the title character, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Thora Birch as the supporting cast. As of this writing, the exact date of the Netflix series has yet to be determined. However, here are the top five moments from the Wednesday trailer:
Over the last 20 years, social media has provided new career opportunities for people all over the world. People can now earn money and fame by creating content about things they love. This is something Sage Rosen has gotten to experience firsthand. As a dancer and social media influencer, Sage has become known to millions of people all over the world. His skills and online presence have allowed him to access lots of cool opportunities in real life, including being part of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors. As his popularity continues to soar, it’ll be fun to see what the future has in store for him. Keep reading for ten things you didn’t know about Sage Rosen.
The Back to the Future director hopes to bring his magic to the live-action story of Pinocchio. The latest retelling of the animated classic sees Tom Hanks as Geppetto, a woodcarver who builds Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and raises him as if he was a real boy. Finally, Pinocchio’s wish of becoming a real boy is granted, and a big adventure awaits the beloved character. Pinocchio also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans as The Coachman. Pinocchio is set to be released on September 8th exclusively on Disney Plus. Below are the five best moments of the Pinocchio trailer:
After being considered to play Mr. Sinister in The New Mutants, Jon Hamm recently expressed his excitement over the prospect of playing a comic book character at some point in the future, while also admitting that the Internet likely knows more about the figures he is being considered for than he does. Even in the case of Mr. Sinister, Hamm has previously recalled that nothing was filmed and it was merely a concept that was being toyed with, though his years of devotion to comic books makes him excited at the prospect of playing the villain or any other character in that universe. The rights to the X-Men have reverted back to Marvel Studios, though no official updates have been given about the characters' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Fear Street from R.L. Stine has become a more significant phenomenon than Goosebumps had been considered in recent years, with the saga being brought to life for the first time since deals were first struck in 1994 to bring the various books to life. The series was finally brought to visual media with a trilogy of films released one week apart from one another, thanks to Netflix. The three Fear Street films featured a mix of familiar and new cast members that viewers may have recognized across Netflix and various other projects across different networks and streaming services. Below, we’ve gone into detail on Fear Street by R.L. Stine, but more importantly, the cast behind the second Fear Street film, Fear Street Part Two: 1978.
Movie Review: Thor: Love and Thunder
One thing that shouldn’t come as any surprise is that the MCU has continued to do Thor dirty in a few ways. He’s powerful, regained his godlike physique, and has a weapon that can cause mass devastation. However, he’s still kind of a big blond dummy that tries to be awesome but comes up short far too often and appears just a little dumber, just a little more arrogant and full of himself, despite the lessons he’s learned along the way. It’s almost as though the events of Endgame have been shrugged off, including the humility he’s gained in other movies. In Love and Thunder, it’s almost as though Thor has returned to being the vapid, hard-hitting, self-serving individual he was in the first movie. Thankfully he’s a lot more humble, but at the same time, he still appears to be more muscle than brains. This is where deviating from the comics becomes a problem since the Thor experienced on the page wasn’t a genius, but he was wiser by far than the character that Chris Hemsworth is being allowed to play.
Jordan Peele has had another dominant year at the movies, with his own film Nope and his company MonkeyPaw Productions behind the satirical Adamma Ebo-directed Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. Now, he’s lending his production eye — and his voice! — to an animated film in time for Halloween.
