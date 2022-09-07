One thing that shouldn’t come as any surprise is that the MCU has continued to do Thor dirty in a few ways. He’s powerful, regained his godlike physique, and has a weapon that can cause mass devastation. However, he’s still kind of a big blond dummy that tries to be awesome but comes up short far too often and appears just a little dumber, just a little more arrogant and full of himself, despite the lessons he’s learned along the way. It’s almost as though the events of Endgame have been shrugged off, including the humility he’s gained in other movies. In Love and Thunder, it’s almost as though Thor has returned to being the vapid, hard-hitting, self-serving individual he was in the first movie. Thankfully he’s a lot more humble, but at the same time, he still appears to be more muscle than brains. This is where deviating from the comics becomes a problem since the Thor experienced on the page wasn’t a genius, but he was wiser by far than the character that Chris Hemsworth is being allowed to play.

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO