Two recent ribbon-cutting events in Prowers County on August 26th noted business growth with the expansion of the Rocky Ford Pipe Yard into the county from its Rocky Ford headquarters where it has been in operation for fifty years. Mark Carrigan said the pipe yard is an irrigation pipe and sprinkler system parts supplier and is expanding the operation to this area with his partner, Brad Johnson. An estimated 20 employees will be hired once the business, along Highway 50 east near Granada is up and running. No specific date has been set for the opening at this time, according to Prowers Economic Prosperity, Executive Director, Cheryl Sanchez.

PROWERS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO