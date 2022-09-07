Read full article on original website
Aurora police investigating shots fired at Phillips Park, as a gunshot victim arrives at a hospital
AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police said they are investigating a report of shots fired at Phillips Park, as a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. Aurora police said on Facebook that officers were at the park interviewing witnesses on Saturday night. They asked the public to avoid the area. Meanwhile,...
Suspect in Custody After Firing Shots in Suburban Midlothian Neighborhood
Police in suburban Midlothian say that a suspect is in custody and the scene is secure after a man fired shots early Saturday morning. According to authorities, police were called to the intersection of 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. after a reports of shots fired. Officers...
At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
fox32chicago.com
Police: Area secure after shooter barricaded in Midlothian home
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - 3PM UPDATE: Police say the suspect is in custody. Midlothian police say the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area is now secure following an incident with an armed suspect. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and...
Shooting in Midlothian Left Police Searching for Individual
Police said they scaled a residence in Midlothian after responding to calls of a shooting Saturday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call around 5 a.m. to 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue, where someone reportedly fired multiple shots. Police said in a Facebook post that the individual who...
cwbchicago.com
Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups
An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register
MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
cwbchicago.com
#36: Driver exchanged shots with gunman in another car while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man who was convicted of exchanging shots in a rolling gunbattle in 2019 was once again engaged in a shootout while traveling in a car in Chicago this week. Naheem King, 22, was himself shot during the incident while having a hand bandaged from a previous gunshot wound and while on bail for a felony, officials said.
wjol.com
10-Year-Old Boy Hurt In Naperville Hit And Run
Authorities are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run that injured a ten-year-old boy in Naperville. Police say the child was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike yesterday morning near Bailey Road and Coach Drive. The driver didn’t stop following the incident. The boy was hospitalized to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Days after Chicago carjacking, woman dragged by suspect pleads for help finding missing dog
"Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."
Video: Man attempts to kidnap girl, 5, after offering her mother cash on NW Side, Chicago police say
Surveillance video captured a man attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for the child, Chicago police said.
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Police Investigate Personal Injury Hit and Run Crash
Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the hit and run are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6725. (PN file photos are used to help promote public safety as well as Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Stay safe.)
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man riding scooter struck by vehicle then fatally shot in South Shore
CHICAGO - A man riding a scooter was struck by a vehicle and then fatally shot in South Shore Friday night. At about 6:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was riding a scooter in the 2300 block of East 71st Street when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. The man...
fox32chicago.com
Elk Grove Village man pleads guilty to storming the Capitol: 'Biggest mistake'
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - An Elk Grove Village man will be sentenced for storming the Capitol in November. Marco Gleefe pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge — calling his participation his "biggest mistake." The 39-year-old could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. In...
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, mom of 3 after history of domestic violence: Cicero police
CICERO, Ill. -- A man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, a mother of three, in Cicero, police said. Cicero police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 5400 block of West 22nd Place Wednesday when they found a woman unresponsive. The woman, identified as Christian Duarte, was pronounced dead at the scene and suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to Cicero police.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, September 10th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 52-year-old Jesse Heiser for domestic battery. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home
PARK FOREST, Ill. - A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m. Police found a man, 33,...
ABC7 Chicago
Child, 10, on bike injured in Naperville hit-and-run
NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a driver who continued without stopping Thursday morning in suburban Naperville. The child was seriously injured but expected to survive after being hit by the car around 8 a.m. at Bailey Road and Coach Drive, Naperville police said.
Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
