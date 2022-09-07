ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

CBS Chicago

At least one person shot in Phillips Park in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was shot Saturday evening in Phillips Park in Aurora.Aurora police rushed to Phillips Park – known as the "crown jewel" of Aurora parks – for a report of shots fired.A short time later, somebody with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, there was no word on the victim's condition.Police asked the public to avoid the area.The investigation was ongoing late Saturday.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police: Area secure after shooter barricaded in Midlothian home

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - 3PM UPDATE: Police say the suspect is in custody. Midlothian police say the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area is now secure following an incident with an armed suspect. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and...
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
Naperville, IL
Naperville, IL
cwbchicago.com

Moments after 2 more armed robberies in Wicker Park, CPD boss orders cops to stop following men wanted for over a dozen hold-ups

An armed robbery crew that has struck repeatedly in Wicker Park and Avondale returned to the area to commit two more daylight robberies on Friday morning. Chicago police spotted the offenders as they fled from the second robbery scene, but a CPD supervisor ordered units not to follow the car onto the expressway. So, the armed men, wanted for more than a dozen armed and sometimes violent robberies, remain at large to commit more crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register

MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
MUNSTER, IN
wjol.com

10-Year-Old Boy Hurt In Naperville Hit And Run

Authorities are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run that injured a ten-year-old boy in Naperville. Police say the child was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike yesterday morning near Bailey Road and Coach Drive. The driver didn’t stop following the incident. The boy was hospitalized to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NAPERVILLE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police Investigate Personal Injury Hit and Run Crash

Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the hit and run are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit at (630) 420-6725. (PN file photos are used to help promote public safety as well as Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Man charged with murder of girlfriend, mom of 3 after history of domestic violence: Cicero police

CICERO, Ill. -- A man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, a mother of three, in Cicero, police said. Cicero police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 5400 block of West 22nd Place Wednesday when they found a woman unresponsive. The woman, identified as Christian Duarte, was pronounced dead at the scene and suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to Cicero police.
CICERO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, September 10th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 52-year-old Jesse Heiser for domestic battery. He was transported...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home

PARK FOREST, Ill. - A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m. Police found a man, 33,...
PARK FOREST, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Child, 10, on bike injured in Naperville hit-and-run

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a driver who continued without stopping Thursday morning in suburban Naperville. The child was seriously injured but expected to survive after being hit by the car around 8 a.m. at Bailey Road and Coach Drive, Naperville police said.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
ANTIOCH, IL

