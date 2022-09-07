DETROIT - Police are issuing a warning to the public to make them aware of a scheme going around which has cost some Michiganders thousands of dollars. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it starts with a phone call with a number which appears to be coming from the Sheriff’s Office with the scammer using names of real members of their department. They then tell the victim they missed jury duty or they, or a loved one have an outstanding warrant.

