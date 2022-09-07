ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

u.today

Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Coinbase Helping Plaintiffs Sue US Regulator, Here's Why: Bloomberg

ECONOMY
Reuters

Mexican finance leaders plan stock exchange reform to stanch exodus

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's government and financial institutions will propose a bill this month to change current rules, aiming to attract companies to the country's stock exchange by making it easier to access debt and equities markets, the head of the country's stock market association told Reuters.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Crypto investors backed by Coinbase sue U.S. Department of Treasury after Tornado Cash sanctions

According to a new lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas. On Thursday, six users of the Ethereum blockchain and cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash sued the U.S. Department of Treasury, alleging that its recent designation of 44 Tornado Cash smart contract addresses to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list of the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) is "not in accordance with law."
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
MARKETS
investing.com

Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis

Ether price could 'decouple' from other crypto post Merge — Chainalysis. Crypto analytics firm Chainalysis has suggested that the price of Ether (ETH) could decouple from other crypto assets post-Merge, with staking yields potentially driving strong institutional adoption. In a Sept. 7 report, Chainalysis explained that the upcoming Ethereum...
MARKETS
u.today

FTX Grabs 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci's Crypto Fund as Bitcoin Surges 9%

STOCKS
CoinDesk

Venture Capital Firm MetaWeb Raises $30M for Early Stage Crypto Startups

MetaWeb Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on crypto startups, has raised $30 million for its first fund, backed by Sequoia Capital, Dragonfly Capital, the Near Foundation and others. The fund aims to invest primarily in decentralized social media, decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), MetaWeb said...
MARKETS
Investopedia

Crypto ATM

Crypto automated teller machines (ATMs) are stand-alone electronic kiosks that allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrency in exchange for cash or with a debit card. All crypto ATMs sell Bitcoin, while some also offer other cryptocurrencies as well. Not all crypto ATMs allow the sale of crypto, as some are limited to purchases only.
MARKETS
CNBC

Ether rallies, Coinbase backs Tornado Cash suit, and businesses await The Merge: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Diogo Monica, co-founder and president of Anchorage Digital, discusses how institutional investors are thinking about The Merge.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Y Combinator is doubling down on crypto founders despite market volatility

Furthermore, YC seemed to hone in even further on crypto even as it trimmed its overall batch size this summer. Doing quick math, crypto startups make up 13% of the companies in this summer’s YC cohort, whereas crypto only accounted for 6% of the prior W22 YC batch, meaning the percentage share of crypto companies participating in the accelerator’s program more than doubled in just a few months.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Has SEC Chairman Gensler altered his stance on cryptos, securities

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler spoke about cryptocurrencies in his latest speech. He reiterated his stance on the crypto market and its definition as a security. The event was co-chaired by the SEC Director of the Division of Enforcement, Gurbir Grewal. However, there was something different this...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Israel's Markets Regulator Grants First Crypto License to Private Company: Report

Israel's Capital Markets, Insurance and Savings Authority granted a first permanent license to a private company, Hybrid Bridge Holdings Ltd., to engage in crypto activities, local media outlet Globes reported Wednesday. Many companies looking to engage in the crypto industry are still in the process of getting approval from the...
MARKETS
AOL Corp

BlackRock ordering staff to return to the office three days per week

BlackRock (BLK) has joined a growing list of financial institutions summoning staff back to the office as in-person work mandates ramp up on Wall Street. The world’s largest asset manager has ordered all employees to be on-site at least three days per week, according to an internal memo obtained by Yahoo Finance.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

FTX Ventures Plans to Take 30% Stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital

(Reuters) - FTX Ventures plans to scoop up a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, the companies said, making it the latest in a flurry of deals by cryptocurrency's white knight Sam Bankman-Fried. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies. SkyBridge, the alternative investment firm led by...
BUSINESS

