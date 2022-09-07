Read full article on original website
Yes, we do have international food in Springfield. 5 food trucks to check out
Springfield’s food truck scene has exploded over the years. You’ll find them planted in parking lots, neighborhoods, breweries, food truck parks, festivals and more. Springfield even has a food truck festival — MO Food Truck Fest — slated for Sept. 17. These meals on wheels dot the Queen City, serving everything from burgers and barbecue to international fare. It’s that last one we’re focusing on today, as diners are often on the hunt for ethnic cuisine in Springfield.
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
6 of the Most Haunted Places in Missouri To Visit – If You Dare
Being touched and turning around to see no one is there, screaming voices heard, dark shadows, and children laughing are just some of the things visitors of the most haunted places in Missouri have experienced. Do you dare visit these places yourself?. I am all about watching a paranormal team...
Fall festivals begin! 4 weekend events you don’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Answer Man: What’s going in at West Sunshine and West Bypass?
Answer Man: What development is going in at West Sunshine and West Bypass? — Jackie Rehwald, of Battlefield. Last week I went out to the remnants of a homeless encampment near the intersection of West Sunshine Street and West Bypass. I was with fellow reporter Jackie Rehwald. One man...
Where you can get an updated COVID-19 booster next week in Springfield
Doses of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shot will be available in Springfield soon. Here's a guide on where you can get one and whether you need to make an appointment.
2-month-old kitten Shergar is looking for a forever home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is looking for people to adopt some cats this weekend. Shergar is a two-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. Katie Newcomb with the Humane Society said Shergar just purrs and loves to cuddle. She says cats are independent and are perfect to be left alone for a little while. […]
ksgf.com
Owner Of Regal Cinemas Files For Bankruptcy
(KTTS News) — Cineworld Group, which owns Regal Cinemas, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Regal operates movie theaters in Springfield, Joplin, and Rolla. Cineworld is dealing with billions of dollars in debt. It says lower-than-expected attendance and a limited film slate have threatened its...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
KYTV
Harrison, Ark. hosts 27th annual BalloonFest
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison hosts its annual Hot Air Balloon Festival starting Friday. The city has held the festival since 1995. The event hosts the Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Racing Championships. “It’s just a wonderful festival for our community. We have folks from all over...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: The one test dog owners need to get at their next vet check up
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a warning from a foster family to always get one particular test done on your dog. The Coburn family is fostering Sweetie for a local rescue and it hasn’t been easy since they found out she has a potentially deadly condition.
KYTV
Days of Our Lives ends run on NBC Friday, moving to Peacock
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The popular soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives’ will end its decades-old run on NBC Friday. NBCUniversal announced in August “Days of Our Lives,” NBC’s longest-running series, will move to the company’s streaming service, Peacock. NBC representatives said new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning drama are scheduled to debut on Peacock, with the show’s video library also available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.
KTLO
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
KTLO
Miles and Miles of Yard Sales event starts Friday
The Miles & Miles of Yard Sales will take place Friday and Saturday along Arkansas Highway 178. Sales will run from Midway to Lakeview, through Bull Shoals, Fairview and to Flippin. If you would like to be put on the list for the event, email the Bull Shoals Lake White...
KYTV
Chief of small Taney County police department explains impact of ‘humorous’ Facebook post about Narcan
MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - A Facebook post made by the Merriam Woods Police Department concerning the overdose treatment drug Narcan had many comments. The post read the department is carrying “pumpkin spice Narcan” for the fall season. Of course, there is no flavored Narcan. Chief Nathan Lewis says he knows it offended some. He says he made the post to generate talk about the drug and how it can save lives during an overdose.
“18 goats detained.” SPD herd goats on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several goats escaped from captivity last Sunday sparking a neighborhood-wide “Goat-hunt.” According to a Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, several goats were spotted in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. The photo shows SPD herding the goats toward a fenced-off area. “’18 goats detained’ isn’t something you hear every day […]
KTLO
2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted
Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
KYTV
Nixa, Mo. man warns others about dermatologist shortage in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a shortage of medical specialists in the Ozarks. And in some cases, the wait for an appointment could take months. Mercy recently told a Nixa man needing to see a dermatologist his wait would stretch well into 2023. Al Michels, 78, said he had a growth on his head. His doctor referred him to a dermatologist at Mercy without an open appointment until the spring of 2023. He agreed to see a physician’s assistant, but even that’s a three-month wait.
New off-roading park coming to Branson area
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — TexPlex, an outdoor adventure park in Texas, is building an off-roading park six miles south of Hollister. “Hollister and Branson is a nice place,” Contractor Jason Shaw said. “It’s a good place to start a new business. There is already activity here.” TexPlex is building a 1500-acre park with around 15-20 […]
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: EPA Inspection finds 16 deficiencies at Verona, Mo. chemical plant
VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - A plant in the Ozarks the EPA says emits dangerous chemicals linked to cancer is on notice. The Environmental Protection Agency did an unannounced inspection. Inspectors found more than a dozen problems that could lead to fines and penalties for BCP Ingredients. New government data shows...
