Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Benzinga

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Calamos Strategic Total Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Strategic Total CSQ. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.25 cents per share. On Monday, Calamos Strategic Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
Benzinga

Sabine Royalty: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sabine Royalty SBR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 83.6 cents per share. On Wednesday, Sabine Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 83.6 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Kroger, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion. Kroger shares gained 2.5% to $49.58 in pre-market trading.
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Tri-Continental Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tri-Continental TY. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26.95 cents per share. On Friday, Tri-Continental will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26.95 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
