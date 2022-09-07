Read full article on original website
3 High Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy This Fall That Pay More Than 4%
With interest rates going up to stop inflation, what do you think will happen this fall to the stock markets? We could see stock prices decline, offering investors the opportunity to add some high-yielding stocks to their portfolios. It's one thing to focus on high yield. It's another to make...
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
These are proven wealth compounders that will let you sleep well at night.
Sitting on Cash? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys.
These dividend stocks could bring you a lifetime of passive income.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Fat and Dependable Monthly Dividends
These seven stocks look like outstanding ideas for passive-income-oriented investors looking for some upside appreciation as well, as they have paid dependable monthly dividends for years, are way off the highs printed earlier this year and are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms.
Is Loading Up on Dividend Stocks the Secret to Meeting Your Financial Goals?
Dividend stocks are great -- but are they the right thing to focus on?
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
2 Real Estate Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
There's some good in store for patient investors looking to capitalize now for long-term gain.
Motley Fool
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?
Not all dips are buys (but some are).
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Benzinga
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Calamos Strategic Total Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos Strategic Total CSQ. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.25 cents per share. On Monday, Calamos Strategic Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields
The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
Sabine Royalty: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sabine Royalty SBR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 83.6 cents per share. On Wednesday, Sabine Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 83.6 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Agree Realty glows green this year while most REITs are rolling in the red.
2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.
Kroger, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion. Kroger shares gained 2.5% to $49.58 in pre-market trading.
Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
24/7 Wall St. screened the Goldman Sachs Conviction List looking for safe dividend stocks investors can rotate to now to get ahead of what could be a big move lower in the fall resulting from coming big Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. These seven make a ton of sense for nervous investors now.
Passive Income in a Bear Market? 1 Stock Warren Buffett Bought
Follow the North Star of value investing and build up your passive income with this recent Buffett buy.
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Tri-Continental Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tri-Continental TY. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26.95 cents per share. On Friday, Tri-Continental will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26.95 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
