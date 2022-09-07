ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

wlds.com

Yohn Once Again Fires Public Defender

A Springfield man is once again set to represent himself in Adams County Court on numerous charges. The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that 35 year old Bradley S. Yohn had his August 24th motion to dismiss Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson accepted by Judge Roger Thomson in court yesterday. Yohn filed...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 8, 2022

Adrienne H Friehoff (32)4011 Halpap Ln for Shoplifting at 5211 Broadway NTA 145. James D Rossmiller (40) 1008 State for Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Vehicle,Disobey Stop Sign and Sidobey Traffic Signal from an incident that occurred on 2/23/22 NTA 143. Christopher S Koltzenburg (49) Warsaw Il for Speeding...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record - Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

09/02/22 - 2:07 p.m. _ Fort Madison Police arrested Amber Rae Grooms, 38, of Fort Madison in the 800 block of Avenue G on a charge of failure to appear. She was taken to Lee County Jail and held. 09/02/22 - 3:28 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a...
FORT MADISON, IA
1070 KHMO-AM

Check Out Epic Drone Pics of the Viking Cruise Ship in Hannibal

One of the most elite cruise lines has visited Hannibal recently and there are a handful of epic drone pictures that captured the moments. Special thanks to my buddy Dave Hirner who is a master of all things drone with his Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics Facebook page. Dave just dropped several pics of the Viking Cruise Line stop in Hannibal this week.
HANNIBAL, MO

