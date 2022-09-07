Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Yohn Once Again Fires Public Defender
A Springfield man is once again set to represent himself in Adams County Court on numerous charges. The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that 35 year old Bradley S. Yohn had his August 24th motion to dismiss Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson accepted by Judge Roger Thomson in court yesterday. Yohn filed...
KSDK
'It's puzzling': Pam Hupp waives preliminary hearing in murder trial
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Pam Hupp case has taken another unusual turn. The 64-year-old has waived her right to a preliminary hearing – an unexpected move for someone who is facing the death penalty, according to criminal defense attorneys including Joel Schwartz. Schwartz represented Russ Faria, who...
kjluradio.com
Updated: Audrain County elementary school student brings firearm onto bus
UPDATE: The Audrain County Sheriff says the child found the gun at home and brought it to school to show to friends. The child also wanted to show the gun to the principal because they thought it looked cool. A gun is confiscated from an elementary school student in Audrain...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 8, 2022
Adrienne H Friehoff (32)4011 Halpap Ln for Shoplifting at 5211 Broadway NTA 145. James D Rossmiller (40) 1008 State for Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Vehicle,Disobey Stop Sign and Sidobey Traffic Signal from an incident that occurred on 2/23/22 NTA 143. Christopher S Koltzenburg (49) Warsaw Il for Speeding...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
09/02/22 - 2:07 p.m. _ Fort Madison Police arrested Amber Rae Grooms, 38, of Fort Madison in the 800 block of Avenue G on a charge of failure to appear. She was taken to Lee County Jail and held. 09/02/22 - 3:28 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a...
Small plane crashed after hitting power lines in Lincoln County
A small plane crashed in the area of Wilson Road and Thoroughman Lane in Lincoln County after hitting power lines.
Check Out Epic Drone Pics of the Viking Cruise Ship in Hannibal
One of the most elite cruise lines has visited Hannibal recently and there are a handful of epic drone pictures that captured the moments. Special thanks to my buddy Dave Hirner who is a master of all things drone with his Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics Facebook page. Dave just dropped several pics of the Viking Cruise Line stop in Hannibal this week.
