Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest
Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
Liz Truss informed early on Thursday that Queen may die that day
Liz Truss already knew the Queen was on the brink of death when she rose to unveil her £100bn energy price plan in the House of Commons on Thursday morning, it has emerged.The first indication most people had that anything was amiss came when chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi showed Ms Truss a note in the Commons chamber at around 12.15, some 15 minutes before the official announcement of the Queen’s ill-health from Buckingham Palace.But it is now understood that the prime minister was informed by cabinet secretary Simon Case of the grave situation around two...
BBC
Thousands to line route as Queen's coffin moves to Edinburgh
Later today, the formal Proclamation of King Charles III, as the King of Gibraltar, will take place. But the thoughts of many here are still with the Queen. "Honestly to God, we loved her," sisters Rosemarie and Lydia tell me. They, like many Gibraltarians, hold a deep affection for the...
BBC
Liz Truss and Joe Biden: The big issue that could derail UK/US relations
Many foreign policy challenges facing the UK's new prime minister will find the White House in lockstep. But there's one issue much closer to home where they are a gulf apart. Ask most Americans - including most in Washington - what they think of Liz Truss and you will probably get a blank stare in return.
BBC
Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral
The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
BBC
King Charles III, the new monarch
At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
BBC
Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's final journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral Castle at the start of a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, passing through Aberdeen and Dundee. In the second car of the cortege is the Queen's daughter, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Princess Anne will stay with the coffin as...
BBC
Six times the Queen made us laugh
The Queen's role in public life was tightly choreographed and she often had to keep a straight face. But in her later years, she gave us a glimpse of her sense of humour. From sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear to photobombing Australian hockey players, here is a look back at some of her funniest moments.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Lord-lieutenant leads tributes in Suffolk
The lord-lieutenant of Suffolk has led tributes to the Queen following her death, calling her the "beating heart of our great nation". Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96. Clare, Countess of Euston, said the county was "completely devastated". "Our grief is beyond...
Queen’s coffin takes long road through Scotland
The hearse drove past piles of bouquets and other tributes as it led a seven-car cortege from Balmoral.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Cornwall lord lieutenant to guard coffin at funeral
Cornwall's lord lieutenant will form part of a group standing guard around the Queen's coffin in Westminster Abbey during her state funeral. Lord Lieutenant Edward Bolitho is also a member of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, which acts as bodyguard to the monarch. Paying tribute, Mr Bolitho said...
BBC
Bank holiday approved for day of Queen's funeral
A bank holiday across the UK has been approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new king confirmed the order at a ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch. The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19...
BBC
Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says
The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
BBC
King Charles III's address to the nation and Commonwealth in full
King Charles III gave the following address to the nation and Commonwealth. I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.
BBC
William and Harry united in grief
Headline writers would have been thinking about "Brothers in arms" or maybe "Brothers in grief" for their coverage. The sight of Princes William and Harry meeting the crowds together will become one of the stand-out and most unexpected images from what have been sombre days. With their wives, Catherine and...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Couple opened card from monarch on the day she died
A couple have spoken of their mixed emotions about opening a hand-signed card from Queen Elizabeth II on the day she died. Tricia and Ray Pont from Godalming, Surrey, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple learned of the Queen's illness while they were out on a celebratory...
BBC
Crowds gather for proclamation ceremony in Edinburgh
A public proclamation to announce the accession of King Charles has taken place in Edinburgh. Crowds gathered at the Mercat Cross on the city's Royal Mile to hear the Lord Lyon King of Arms read the address. The event follows a ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday when King...
BBC
Camilla, the new Queen Consort
She is the love of Charles's life, his confidante since they were young and his wife of 17 years. And now, she is his Queen Consort. The public has got used to seeing Camilla by her husband's side at key national and international events and celebrations, but as she has admitted, it has been far from easy.
BBC
Formal announcement of King Charles III takes place
The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch has been read out in Leicester. In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK. The Accession Proclamation took place in the Town Hall at 13:00 BST...
