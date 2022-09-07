Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
Houston police: Senior resident with dementia declared missing
HOUSTON — A Silver Alert was issued for a Houston man, officials said. Lincoln Williams, 76, is declared missing and was last seen Wednesday around 10:00 p.m., the Texas Center for the Missing said. Williams was last seen near 16300 Calistoga Court in Houston wearing burgundy pajamas and gray...
News Channel 25
2 Texas men arrested for dental fraud scheme totaling $7 million
HOUSTON — Two Houston men both employed in dentistry were arrested for their roles in a healthcare fraud scheme totaling almost $7 million in false charges, officials said. Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh and Rene Fernandez Gaviola of Houston both worked at Floss Family Dental Care as a manager and operator, respectively, when they filed false claims to Medicaid for various dental services that were never performed.
Comments / 0