Can't NYS do something to lessen the impact on ALL of US not just the people who qualify for HEAP?!??!???

96.1 The Breeze

Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State

Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

Liberty Utilities customers brace for higher natural gas bills

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - In much of St. Lawrence County, Liberty Utilities provides natural gas service. With National Grid forecasting price hikes this winter, what can Liberty customers expect?. “Every place is different but it’s going to strike home totally across the board.”. That’s what Canton resident Brad...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Heating#National Grid#Bills#Business Industry#Linus Business#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Syracuse#Customer Community
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Expect to pay more to heat your home this winter

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — You will likely pay more to heat your home this winter. “National Grid expects that electric bills in Central New York will be about five percent higher than they were last winter,” explained Alberto Bianchetti, National Grid’s Regional Director of Customer and Community Engagement. “That means the typical electric customer […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
