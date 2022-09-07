ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cooler air on the way into Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cooling has begun. We told it would be very small cooling at first, so our Thursday was still warm enough that record high temperatures were broken at both Grand Junction and Montrose. Slow Cooling Has Started. We’re still warm, but we’ve cooled enough to notice...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
10th Annual Colorado West Pride Festival kicks off today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado West Pride (CWP) is hosting the 10th annual Pride Festival from today, September 7, 2022, to Sunday, September 11, 2022. “For the last decade, Colorado West Pride has been promoting and honoring the LGBTQIA community on the Western Slope,” said Heidi Hess, co-director of CWP. “This festival is a culmination of our struggles and celebration for acceptance and equality.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
