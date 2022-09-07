Read full article on original website
Sen. Hickenlooper, Gov. Polis, House Candidate Frisch react to Queen of England’s death
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Local Colorado leadership has issued reactions to the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96. The Queen died Thursday after 70 years on the throne, holding the title of Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Representative Lauren Boebert and Senator Michael Bennet have not issued statements...
Colorado State Patrol mandated to equip all patrol officers with body cams by next year
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - A new law enacted in Colorado will require all State Patrol troopers to be equipped with body cameras by next year. Troopers in areas along the eastern side of the state were equipped Tuesday with the new body cameras. The CSP states that the Grand Junction area will see the cameras deployed sometime in December.
Cooler air on the way into Western Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cooling has begun. We told it would be very small cooling at first, so our Thursday was still warm enough that record high temperatures were broken at both Grand Junction and Montrose. Slow Cooling Has Started. We’re still warm, but we’ve cooled enough to notice...
10th Annual Colorado West Pride Festival kicks off today
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado West Pride (CWP) is hosting the 10th annual Pride Festival from today, September 7, 2022, to Sunday, September 11, 2022. “For the last decade, Colorado West Pride has been promoting and honoring the LGBTQIA community on the Western Slope,” said Heidi Hess, co-director of CWP. “This festival is a culmination of our struggles and celebration for acceptance and equality.”
Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Police are looking for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 12-year old girl at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa just a little after 2PM Wednesday. Officers say the girl told them the man asked her to follow him and then...
