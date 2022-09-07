Read full article on original website
Watch | Body cam video shows shooting and chase along one of Tri-Cities busiest streets
Kennewick police and Benton sheriff’s officials release 14-minute video of incident.
Police investigating armed home robbery
WEST RICHLAND – Police are asking the public for any information regarding an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday about 6:30 a.m. in a home on the 300 block of North 69th Avenue. The suspect, described to be a white male, wearing a mask and black clothing, entered the victim’s...
Zillah Police looking for a man after a home robbery on September 7
ZILLAH, Wash.- Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the 500 block of Merclyn Lane in Zillah on September 7. On Friday, the Yakima County Prosecutors Office requested and arrest warrant for Jason John-Seabrook Moss, 45-years-old, who is being looked for by police. He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen,...
U.S. Marshals help arrest 15-year-old accused of shooting man in the back in Pasco
The left a man seriously wounded.
Pasco PD responds to shooting at Stop and Go
PASCO, Wash.- Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Pasco Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Stop and Go gas station at 221 S. 10th Avenue. According to the Pasco Police Department, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to the hospital with a graze wound to the cheek.
KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the female suspect of a theft on Wednesday, September, 7th. The suspect allegedly stole a wallet from a business on the 2100 block of W. 4th Avenue. She was seen on security cameras driving a tan Ford Expedition.
Zillah police looking for home invasion suspect
ZILLAH, Wash.- UPDATE: 8:49 p.m. The man has been identified. Officers responded to a home invasion with a weapon in progress around 10:40 a.m. on September 7 after the homeowner got to a neighbor’s house and called police. According to Zillah Police Department’s Sergeant A. Montgomery, the homeowner was in a brief struggle with the robber, causing minor injuries. ZPD, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Marshalls responded to the home on the 500 block of Merclyn Lane.
76-year-old vendor selling Mexican popsicles robbed at gunpoint in Tri-Cities park
Donations are being collected for the victim.
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected
OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded
A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
Help This Elderly Ice Cream Cart Guy Robbed In Kennewick
If you have spent any time in the Tri-Cities, you have seen the elderly man that sells ice-cream from his cart along the river. Well that is the 76 year old man that was reported robbed this last weekend in Kennewick, and now he needs our help. There is currently...
Two West Richland Residents indicted by US Attorney's General Washington COVID-19 Strike Force
RICHLAND, Wash.- The US Attorney for Eastern District of Washington announced that a federal grand jury has indicted two people from Richland for COVID-19 fraud. Jimia Rae Cain, 52-years-old from West Richland was indicted Friday with seven counts of fraud in connection with PPP and EIDL loans that were received in 2020.
Tri-Cities priest arrested after being accused of rape
BENTON COUNTY – A priest who served two churches in the Tri-Cities was arrested Wednesday after a woman said he raped her at his home. Rev. Tomas Vazquez Tellez, 49, is accused of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. The Kennewick Police Department...
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape
Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape. “We are shocked and saddened by these developments,” said Bishop Tyson. “I am grateful that the woman came forward immediately and trusted another of our priests well enough to confide in him and to bring this matter to light.”
Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge
A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
Yakima Diocese Priest arrested for rape
BENTON COUNTY -- A Yakima Diocese priest has been arrested in Benton County on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Reverend Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7th. He is now in the Benton County Jail...
Fentanyl trafficking suspect identified
ELKO – A Washington man was arrested on drug charges after 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was confiscated by Nevada State Police in a traffic stop. Jorge Rivas Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was booked into White Pine County Jail on Monday. A trooper stopped a northbound vehicle for...
West Richland Youth ‘Assault’ Victim With Liquid in Face [VIDEO]
West Richland Police are seeking to ID these teens in the video, who are accused of a 'liquid' assault on a resident. Sunday night, around 8:30 PM, these teens in the video approached a home located in the area of Troy Ave. and Argos Street in West Richland. The two walked up to the home, and one of them banged loudly on the door.
Stolen cell phone exposes theft at Ranch & Home
KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 4:38 p.m. The Kennewick Police Department has identified all three suspects in this case, but their names have not been released. KPD believes the three people live in Yakima and are tied to multiple thefts at businesses in Kennewick. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022...
