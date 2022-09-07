ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police investigating armed home robbery

WEST RICHLAND – Police are asking the public for any information regarding an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday about 6:30 a.m. in a home on the 300 block of North 69th Avenue. The suspect, described to be a white male, wearing a mask and black clothing, entered the victim’s...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah Police looking for a man after a home robbery on September 7

ZILLAH, Wash.- Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the 500 block of Merclyn Lane in Zillah on September 7. On Friday, the Yakima County Prosecutors Office requested and arrest warrant for Jason John-Seabrook Moss, 45-years-old, who is being looked for by police. He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen,...
ZILLAH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco PD responds to shooting at Stop and Go

PASCO, Wash.- Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Pasco Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Stop and Go gas station at 221 S. 10th Avenue. According to the Pasco Police Department, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to the hospital with a graze wound to the cheek.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the female suspect of a theft on Wednesday, September, 7th. The suspect allegedly stole a wallet from a business on the 2100 block of W. 4th Avenue. She was seen on security cameras driving a tan Ford Expedition.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah police looking for home invasion suspect

ZILLAH, Wash.- UPDATE: 8:49 p.m. The man has been identified. Officers responded to a home invasion with a weapon in progress around 10:40 a.m. on September 7 after the homeowner got to a neighbor’s house and called police. According to Zillah Police Department’s Sergeant A. Montgomery, the homeowner was in a brief struggle with the robber, causing minor injuries. ZPD, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Marshalls responded to the home on the 500 block of Merclyn Lane.
ZILLAH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Us Marshalls#Violent Crime#Pasco Police
ifiberone.com

14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected

OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
OTHELLO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded

A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
TOPPENISH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape

Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape. “We are shocked and saddened by these developments,” said Bishop Tyson. “I am grateful that the woman came forward immediately and trusted another of our priests well enough to confide in him and to bring this matter to light.”
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge

A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Diocese Priest arrested for rape

BENTON COUNTY -- A Yakima Diocese priest has been arrested in Benton County on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Reverend Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7th. He is now in the Benton County Jail...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Elko Daily Free Press

Fentanyl trafficking suspect identified

ELKO – A Washington man was arrested on drug charges after 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was confiscated by Nevada State Police in a traffic stop. Jorge Rivas Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was booked into White Pine County Jail on Monday. A trooper stopped a northbound vehicle for...
ROYAL CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Stolen cell phone exposes theft at Ranch & Home

KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 4:38 p.m. The Kennewick Police Department has identified all three suspects in this case, but their names have not been released. KPD believes the three people live in Yakima and are tied to multiple thefts at businesses in Kennewick. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy