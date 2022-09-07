For several years now, it’s been evident that several directors and other people in show business don’t hold a lot of regard for movies that are derived from comic books, either because they don’t feel like ‘real cinema’ or they don’t appear capable of showcasing actual development when it comes to their characters and plot lines. The timing of some comments had felt odd when they were made, and others appear to be little more than directors lashing out against a franchise that is doing far better than anything they’ve been putting out in recent years. While some directors might be attempting to explain why their movies aren’t doing that well, others have clarified their statements in recent years to encompass a more robust and more adequate view of the words they spoke concerning comic book movies. Martin Scorsese is one of them, as he can be credited with leading the charge that such names as Francis Ford Coppola, Ridley Scott, and several others took up to make their feelings known. It’s straightforward to say that those who have spoken out against comic book movies have ruffled a few feathers, but it hasn’t affected any franchise.

