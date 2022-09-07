ITHACA, N.Y.—Early voting has begun in New York State, allowing those interested to make their choices in the Congressional and state senate primaries. sample ballots here for more information on which races are being decided, though there are only three in Tompkins County: a race to represent the 23rd Congressional District for the rest of former Representative Tom Reed’s term, a Democratic primary between Lea Webb and Leslie Danks Burke for the New York State Senate, and the Congressional primary between Democrats Jamie Cheney and Josh Riley. Marc Molinaro is running as a Republican in the Congressional race, but is not being challenged and thus does not have a primary.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO