Cayuga Shoreline debuts as new multi-purpose event venue
INTERLAKEN, N.Y.—Cayuga Shoreline is the newest event venue to grace Cayuga Lake, complete with farmhouse-style lodging, firepits, docks and lake access. Joe Sliker, president and CEO of Renovus Solar, was inspired to jump into another industry and open a venue when the property, which was previously the Busy Bee Market, came on the market for sale. His partner, Adrianne Torea, is managing the venue and has held that role since around the beginning of the year.
Weather: A good rain to start the week, turning sunnier for second half
ITHACA, N.Y. — A welcome rain will lead off this week’s weather, part of a cold front sweeping across Upstate New York, and likely to stall just far enough away to keep the cloudy skies brief. Warm, tranquil conditions are expected for the second half of the week as we start our trip through meteorological fall.
Unofficial results: Lea Webb, Josh Riley emerge victorious from Dem primaries while Sempolinski holds NY23 seat
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Here are the unofficial election results from Tuesday’s U.S. House of Representatives special election for NY-23, the Democratic primary for U.S. House of Representatives NY-19, and the Democratic primary for New York State Senate District 52. These results will not be official until all of the...
Weather: A summer swelter to start, but more pleasant late week
ITHACA, N.Y. — As the days are starting to grow shorter, summer has at least one more hurrah in store for Tompkins County, with temperatures flirting with 90 to start out the week. However, a more seasonable, and arguably more comfortable pattern is in store for the second half of the week.
CSEA and local officials endorse for Lea Webb for state senate
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) has endorsed Lea Webb for State Senate in District 52. “CSEA is pleased to announce its endorsement of Lea Webb, a fellow union member and longtime labor advocate, because we know she is willing to fight for our members’ best interests,” said CSEA Central Region President Kenny Greenleaf.
Letter to the Editor: Other TCDC members voice support for Leslie Danks Burke
This is a letter to the editor written by members of the Tompkins County Democratic Committee supporting Leslie Danks Burke in the New York State Senate Democratic primary. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorses Cheney, Riley receives local endorsement
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney, both candidates for New York’s 19th Congressional District, have both pulled more endorsements with the Democratic primary just days away. Recently, Cheney was endorsed by Emily’s List, an organization that raises money to elect Democratic, pro-choice women, the National Institute for...
A look at pre-primary Congressional campaign finances
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Democratic primary is just days away, meaning that campaign finances and personal financial disclosures from Congressional candidates in New York’s 19th District have come due. Currently facing the field are Democrats Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney and Republican Marc Molinaro. Among the items congressional campaigns...
Democratic Congressional candidates debate climate change
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT N.Y.-19—The Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan environmental organization, hosted Congressional candidates for New York’s 19th District on Friday, Aug. 12, for a discussion surrounding climate change policies. Carol Fisler from Citizens’ Climate Lobby presented the forum, noting that Republican candidate Marc Molinaro had been invited...
Times and locations for early voting as primaries begin
ITHACA, N.Y.—Early voting has begun in New York State, allowing those interested to make their choices in the Congressional and state senate primaries. sample ballots here for more information on which races are being decided, though there are only three in Tompkins County: a race to represent the 23rd Congressional District for the rest of former Representative Tom Reed’s term, a Democratic primary between Lea Webb and Leslie Danks Burke for the New York State Senate, and the Congressional primary between Democrats Jamie Cheney and Josh Riley. Marc Molinaro is running as a Republican in the Congressional race, but is not being challenged and thus does not have a primary.
