ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
The Ithaca Voice

Cayuga Shoreline debuts as new multi-purpose event venue

INTERLAKEN, N.Y.—Cayuga Shoreline is the newest event venue to grace Cayuga Lake, complete with farmhouse-style lodging, firepits, docks and lake access. Joe Sliker, president and CEO of Renovus Solar, was inspired to jump into another industry and open a venue when the property, which was previously the Busy Bee Market, came on the market for sale. His partner, Adrianne Torea, is managing the venue and has held that role since around the beginning of the year.
INTERLAKEN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Ithaca Voice

CSEA and local officials endorse for Lea Webb for state senate

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) has endorsed Lea Webb for State Senate in District 52. “CSEA is pleased to announce its endorsement of Lea Webb, a fellow union member and longtime labor advocate, because we know she is willing to fight for our members’ best interests,” said CSEA Central Region President Kenny Greenleaf.
POLITICS
The Ithaca Voice

A look at pre-primary Congressional campaign finances

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Democratic primary is just days away, meaning that campaign finances and personal financial disclosures from Congressional candidates in New York’s 19th District have come due. Currently facing the field are Democrats Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney and Republican Marc Molinaro. Among the items congressional campaigns...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Mandates#Tcat#Cornell University#Ithaca College#The Health Department
The Ithaca Voice

Democratic Congressional candidates debate climate change

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT N.Y.-19—The Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan environmental organization, hosted Congressional candidates for New York’s 19th District on Friday, Aug. 12, for a discussion surrounding climate change policies. Carol Fisler from Citizens’ Climate Lobby presented the forum, noting that Republican candidate Marc Molinaro had been invited...
ENVIRONMENT
The Ithaca Voice

Times and locations for early voting as primaries begin

ITHACA, N.Y.—Early voting has begun in New York State, allowing those interested to make their choices in the Congressional and state senate primaries. sample ballots here for more information on which races are being decided, though there are only three in Tompkins County: a race to represent the 23rd Congressional District for the rest of former Representative Tom Reed’s term, a Democratic primary between Lea Webb and Leslie Danks Burke for the New York State Senate, and the Congressional primary between Democrats Jamie Cheney and Josh Riley. Marc Molinaro is running as a Republican in the Congressional race, but is not being challenged and thus does not have a primary.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy