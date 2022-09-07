Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity calling for volunteers for Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is calling for volunteers this Sunday to help with the Blitz Build. The organization is in the midst of the Blitz Build, a campaign to build three houses in 12 days. This is the third annual Blitz Build. Volunteers will receive a...
KCBD
Workforce Solutions South Plains to host in-person job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our second in person job fair since the pandemic started next week on September 13, 2022. The Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Job seekers will be able to meet and speak with employers from throughout the South Plains region to share their resumes, discuss job requirements, promote their skills, and schedule interviews. There is no pre-registration required for job seekers and there is NO COST to attend.
KCBD
City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
CBS Austin
State lawmakers seek more info on use of emergency relief fund for Texas schools
Texas schools are showing progress in making up learning lost during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. But it came at a high price with billions of dollars added to school budgets across the state. And that has Texas lawmakers wondering what will happen when that extra funding ends. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
South Plains College dedicates, renames new science center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wilburn and Helen Wheeler Science Center finally opened on Friday, after three years. The building is newly renovated and expanded by 30,000 square feet. It will serve over 4,000 South Plains students. President of South Plains College, Robin Satterwhite, said this center is going to...
KCBD
City’s emergency rent assistance program to be suspended Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, new applications for rent assistance will no longer be accepted. The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 12, 2022. Priority will be given to eviction diversion and utility disconnection...
everythinglubbock.com
Covenant Health hosting community job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, September 20 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHOU
New poll shows key Texas races staying tight as November election gets closer
HOUSTON — Election day is just a few months away and a new poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University is giving a snapshot of where things stand in the state's biggest races. Texas Governor Race. All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the...
eparisextra.com
Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for another month
In total, this will provide $344.9 million in emergency SNAP benefits to more than 1.6 million households in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the month of September. In total, this will provide $344.9 million in emergency SNAP benefits to more than 1.6 million households in Texas.
KCBD
Former Councilman Floyd Price wants to bring back ‘90s juvenile curfew system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday in a Lubbock City Council meeting Chief of Police, Floyd Mitchell expressed the department’s concerns about recent juvenile crime. “But it is causing a safety issue for our community at large,” Mitchell said. Former Councilman, LPD Officer, and current Reserve Deputy for...
KHOU
Eighth-grade transgender student reportedly questioned by Texas officials at school
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
91 Texas state troopers responded to the Uvalde massacre. Their bosses have deflected scrutiny and blame.
State troopers outnumbered local law enforcement 2-to-1 outside Robb Elementary.
Dutch delegation member presses Abbott on Texas’ abortion stance during visit
The Dutch royal visit to the Texas Governor's Mansion Thursday was filled with pleasantries and productive discussion.
KCBD
American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to Lubbock residents. The smoke alarms will be installed on Sept 17 for the first 300 people who sign up. The offer is part of a campaign to end house fires in...
‘They’re trying to revitalize it and I love it’: Abilene City Council approves design, wider walkways in $9.3 mil. Downtown Abilene project
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council voted Thursday in approval of design and engineering fees for the proposed remodel of Cypress Street, in Downtown Abilene. They awarded contractor Jacob & Martin with that project in a separate vote, after hearing a presentation from CFO Will Duggar. “We talked about creating a gateway signage just, […]
Great Lakes Cheese opening Abilene plant soon, hiring for 200+ jobs with average salary of $60k
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great Lakes Cheese is opening a plant in Abilene soon, and they’re hosting 6 job fairs just this month to fill more than 200 positions with an average salary of $60,000. Great Lakes Cheese plans to have their Abilene factory off Hwy 36 up and running by November. Abilene Mayor Anthony […]
26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond
Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
KCBD
Texas Tech Hosts Grand Opening of Black Cultural Center
Texas Tech University opened the doors to its new Black Cultural Center earlier today. “This facility is part of our commitment to recruit, support and retain our students,” said Texas Tech President, Lawrence Schovanec. “It will be a place for students, faculty, staff and alumni to gather and was designed to enhance academic programs across campus.”
KCBD
We’ve Moved: KCBD NewsChannel 11′s new address
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD NewsChannel 11 studios have moved!. Give us a call at 806-749-1111. If you have an immediate or general concern about closed captioning:. Phone: 806-761-4231 - ask for Ricky Price or call 806-744-1414. Email: closedcaptioning@kcbd.com. If you want to file a complaint about Closed Captioning:
Comments / 0