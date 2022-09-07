ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Two charged with murder at Loves Park bar

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been charged in the murder of Detrayvian Jones at Neighbors Bar and Grill in May. Jones was found shot in the parking lot, at 7745 Forest Hills Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14th. He had been shot multiple times, police said. According to Loves […]
LOVES PARK, IL
Darrell Brooks rescinds insanity plea ahead of October homicide trial

WAUKESHA- The man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November withdrew his not guilty plea Friday afternoon. Brooks’ attorneys had entered the not guilty by insanity plea in June. Brooks asked to withdraw the plea during...
WAUKESHA, WI
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Name released of Randolph man killed in Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Randolph man who died in a single vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 151 earlier this week. According to the Medical Examiner, Christopher Decker was pronounced dead at the scene and its initial examination...
RANDOLPH, WI
Beth Potter
Robin
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Man arrested in Sun Prairie stabbing that injured two people

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Madison man they described as a suspect in a stabbing in Sun Prairie early Tuesday morning that left two people injured. In a news release Wednesday evening, the Sun Prairie Police Department said investigators arrested the man earlier Wednesday on tentative charges of mayhem and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The stabbing...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MPD: Madison gas station burglary attempt was the fifth one this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department noted a spate of burglaries and attempted burglaries at convenience stores in the city continued Friday morning when officers responded to a fifth location in recent days. In its report, MPD stated an alarm went off at a Mobil station shortly after...
MADISON, WI
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
DELAFIELD, WI
‘Mistrust, disrespect’: Staffing crisis at county-run nursing home exposes deep divisions among Dane County leaders

VERONA, Wis. — A crisis of staffing at the Dane County-run nursing home in Verona has further exposed deepening divisions between the county’s elected officials and some of its key department heads and division administrators. “We can’t keep heading down this path where there’s such mistrust and lack of respect for the Dane County division administrators, with such a reliance...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
ROCKFORD, IL

