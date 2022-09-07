Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
WISN
Man who killed girlfriend's parents in Wisconsin, sentenced to life without parole
MADISON, Wis. — The man convicted in the fatal shooting of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband in the school’s arboretum was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday without the possibility of parole. Khari Sanford abducted Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, at gunpoint...
Arrest warrants filed for Madison brothers stemming from October 2021 shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Arrest warrants have been filed for two brothers in connection to an October 2021 shooting at a Madison gas station. Lavar Reed, Jr., 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime involving the use of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery as a party to a crime. His brother, Varshon Reed,...
Two charged with murder at Loves Park bar
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been charged in the murder of Detrayvian Jones at Neighbors Bar and Grill in May. Jones was found shot in the parking lot, at 7745 Forest Hills Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14th. He had been shot multiple times, police said. According to Loves […]
wtmj.com
Darrell Brooks rescinds insanity plea ahead of October homicide trial
WAUKESHA- The man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November withdrew his not guilty plea Friday afternoon. Brooks’ attorneys had entered the not guilty by insanity plea in June. Brooks asked to withdraw the plea during...
East High School briefly put into ‘secure’ status after report of man with a gun nearby
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department says Madison East High School was put into “secure” status for a short time Thursday morning after they received a secondhand report of someone with a gun in the area. Police say officers were called to the 2000 block of...
Sanford, Larrue sentenced to prison for roles in UW Arboretum murders
MADISON, Wis. — Khari Sanford, the man found guilty of two counts of homicide in the 2020 murders of his girlfriend’s parents, was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole Wednesday. The couple, Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre, was found shot and left for dead in the UW Arboretum in March 2020. Sanford, who...
nbc15.com
Name released of Randolph man killed in Dane Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Randolph man who died in a single vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 151 earlier this week. According to the Medical Examiner, Christopher Decker was pronounced dead at the scene and its initial examination...
Person of interest in Juneau Co. bar explosion still detained, recovering from burn injuries
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The person of interest in an explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar earlier this month is still being detained while he recovers from burn injuries he suffered in the incident, officials said. In a news release this week, the Lyndon Station Police Department...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
Police say cords have stopped appearing on Madison bike trail, still investigating
Madison police say they have not received any more reports of dangerous cords being strung across a bike trail on the city's southwest side after stepping up patrols in the area.
Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner
DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
Man arrested in Sun Prairie stabbing that injured two people
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Madison man they described as a suspect in a stabbing in Sun Prairie early Tuesday morning that left two people injured. In a news release Wednesday evening, the Sun Prairie Police Department said investigators arrested the man earlier Wednesday on tentative charges of mayhem and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The stabbing...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison gas station burglary attempt was the fifth one this week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department noted a spate of burglaries and attempted burglaries at convenience stores in the city continued Friday morning when officers responded to a fifth location in recent days. In its report, MPD stated an alarm went off at a Mobil station shortly after...
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s election challenger placed on administrative leave after filing lawsuit
The Dane County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett's election challenger has been placed on administrative leave.
‘Mistrust, disrespect’: Staffing crisis at county-run nursing home exposes deep divisions among Dane County leaders
VERONA, Wis. — A crisis of staffing at the Dane County-run nursing home in Verona has further exposed deepening divisions between the county’s elected officials and some of its key department heads and division administrators. “We can’t keep heading down this path where there’s such mistrust and lack of respect for the Dane County division administrators, with such a reliance...
One dead after crashing head-on with semi in Richland Co.
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. — One person is dead after crashing head-on with a semi-truck early Friday morning outside of Richland Center, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to U.S. Highway 14 east of State Highway 58 just before 6 a.m. Friday for the crash, which closed both lanes of Highway 14. Authorities say...
Rockford man arrested for exposing himself in library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Mark Griffin, 53, has been arrested for exposing himself in the Rockford Public Library. The department was contacted on August 4 to investigate reports of a man exposing himself in a public area within the library. Griffin was identified as the suspect after a […]
