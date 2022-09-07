Read full article on original website
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Cashier fired for saying to customer only “old” people still use personal checks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I love people watching. You know, just sitting quietly somewhere and taking in all the joys and horrors of humanity that surround you. Watching how people behave and interact with others when people are watching - and especially when people think no one is watching.
Amazon Return Pallets Are Often Sold Wholesale — Here's How You Can Buy Them
As a business, Amazon has become synonymous with convenience and ease. You get the goods you ordered in a matter of days, no matter where you are, and if those goods turn out not to work as you had expected they would, you can often return them. According to some statistics, as much as 30 percent of the orders purchased through Amazon are eventually returned, but what happens to all that merchandise once it comes back?
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
Sam’s Club makes major update due to its self-checkout – but customers are divided as change could cost them more money
SAM's Club has announced it will hike its membership prices starting next month for the first time in almost a decade. Marketing officer Ciara Anfield told RetailWire that Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart, had increased fees due to its quality products and rising costs, including upgraded self-checkout. She...
Woolworths introduces new feature at self-serve checkouts - but the move is already dividing customers
Woolworths shoppers were shocked by the grocery giant's new self-serve checkout machines, but the move has already divided customers who say the supermarket giant needs to hire workers. A video uploaded on Saturday showed the new machines which feature larger bagging spaces and room to park a small trolley over...
Wendy's Launches Limited-Time 'Rick and Morty'-Inspired Meals and Drinks
In celebration of its sixth season, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty has teamed up with Wendy's to offer limited-edition Coca-Cola Freestyle flavors, combo meals and merch giveaways. The fast food chain has brought back Portal Time Lemon Lime, a previously popular flavor in their Freestyle machines featuring zesty tart citrus...
This Super-Soft Towel Set With Over 25,000 Reviews Is Said to Be So Absorbent & Is Only $22 Right Now
With our bathrooms, we want it to be a sanctuary. From the lights to the shampoo bottles, we want our bathrooms to be as spa-level as they can get. The only thing we love more than opulent finds on TikTok is a grand deal. Our hearts skip a beat when we see something on Amazon for 20 percent off. Nearly 50 percent off? We need a minute to catch our breaths. But when something we need is 60 percent off, it’s instantly in our carts. There are things you need and things you want. Sometimes they overlap, and when they do,...
In-Laws Dragged for Expecting Their Dinner Guests to Pay Half Toward Meal
"You played the polite game and you lost!!" one user commented.
Here Are 26 Red Flags You Should Look Out For When Finding A New Apartment
"Be on the lookout for newly 'renovated' kitchens in old complexes. They often put in pre-fabricated cabinets, and I've found a surprising number where you can’t open the drawers or appliances fully."
Is there cyanide lurking in your summer peaches?
Some foods really ought to have a safe word. They should let you know when things are going too far, when you ought to stop. Get out of hand with a stone fruit, for instance, and it might try to poison you. When, earlier this month, writer Hanna Phifer posed...
New Kellogg's Cereal Wants You to Just Add Water to the Bowl
Have you ever wanted cereal while on-the-go, but you weren't able to get your hands on any milk and eating it dry was simply not an option? Well, Kellogg's is here with a new innovative way to help those who are constantly on the move enjoy a bowl of cereal.
Mom Issues 'Snack Strike,' Kids Unionize and Counter in Cheeky TikTok
Sometimes kids are too smart for their own good. One mom took to TikTok to reveal how her kids fought back against a new rule about snacking by deciding to "unionize." The funny new video is an update of an earlier post in which TikTok user lifewithdaniielle revealed that she instituted a "Snack Strike" in an attempt to get her kids to eat the snacks they already have instead of wasting them and buying new ones.
Watch This Spotted Great Dane 'Moo' to Demand Ice From the Fridge
There's nothing better than an ice-cold drink on a hot day, and this dog knows it. TikTok is a veritable gold mine for cute dog content. From failed tricks to over-enthusiastic attempts, the content truly never ends. One such dog is positively obsessed with his family's icemaker, and his owners...
Amazon Shoppers Have Found the 'Perfect Basic Tee,' and a Two-Pack Is on Sale for as Little as $16 Right Now
More than 26,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating Name a more essential top than a T-shirt — we dare you. Nothing hanging in your closet is more crucial than that plain tee you reach for time after time. With the steady stream of wears your favorite T-shirt is bound to endure, it's never a bad idea to add more trusty options to your lineup, and right now, the perfect pick is on sale at Amazon. Made with a lightweight, stretchy cotton-blend fabric and featuring a classic crew...
Blind Boy Teaches Sister to Use Brailler Because She Wants to Make Him a Birthday Card He Can Read
A mother named Hilda Dunford shared the sweet moment her son taught his younger sister how to type in braille so she could write him a special card for his upcoming birthday. In the video, her son, Ashton, also known as Ash, goes letter by letter through the alphabet with his little sister Ocean, explaining what combination of buttons to press down on the brailler to type out a word.
Where to Watch Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Musical Featuring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat
For many, it felt like the world stopped all over again when Taco Bell announced it was discontinuing its Mexican Pizza in late 2020. A petition to reverse the decision racked up over 100,000 signatures, so when the chain announced the missing menu item's return in early 2022, even the likes of Dolly Parton couldn't get enough of it.
29 Labor Day 2022 mattress sales you shouldn’t sleep on, from Allswell to Zoma
Labor Day is famous for mattress sales, and we’ve rounded up some of the best we’ve found on the internet so far. Below you’ll find discounts from brands like Beautyrest, Casper and Eight Sleep, plus organic and all-natural brands like Avocado Green, Birch and Nest. There are plenty of savings to be had, and Underscored readers can find exclusive savings found nowhere else.
