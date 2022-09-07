ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State-Notre Dame Draws 10.5M in Booming College Kickoff

By Anthony Crupi
Sportico
Sportico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyaQY_0hlvlqWR00

A defensive struggle between two of college football ’s most storied programs scared up the largest opening-night TV audience in five years, as ABC’s coverage of Saturday night’s Notre Dame -Ohio State game averaged 10.5 million viewers.

The last time ABC delivered bigger numbers for an official college football launch was in 2017, when Alabama’s D smothered Florida State by a 24-7 margin in front of 12.3 million viewers. Saturday’s broadcast also stands as Notre Dame’s strongest debut since 2016, when 10.9 million fans watched as Texas edged the Fighting Irish in overtime, 50-47.

In a weekend marked by a succession of suspense-free blowouts, the Buckeyes’ 21-10 win over the Irish delivered an audience that was 19% larger than the crowd which turned out for the year-ago heavyweight brawl between Georgia and Clemson. ABC’s 2021 college football opener averaged 8.86 million viewers.

ABC’s primetime kickoff outing also improved 36% versus the frankly bonkers Notre-Dame-Florida State showdown on Sept. 5, 2021, a Sunday night air war that averaged 7.75 million viewers. Despite rallying to close an 18-point deficit, the Seminoles fell to the Irish 41-38 as Jonathan Doerer nailed a 41-yard field goal in overtime.

The Saturday Night Football premier now ranks as the most-watched U.S. TV broadcast since 14 million viewers tuned in to see the Warriors close out the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 16. Moreover, with an average draw of 3.36 million adults 18-49, the ABC game more than tripled this summer’s highest entertainment delivery, a July 26 installment of NBC’s America’s Got Talent that attracted just over 1 million members of the dollar demo.

All told, the ESPN family of networks posted its most-watched weekend opening weekend in six years.

The Week 1 deliveries were strong across the board, as ABC’s presentation of Sunday night’s Florida State-LSU squeaker averaged 7.55 million viewers, while Georgia’s 49-3 dismantling of Oregon served up 6.2 million on Saturday afternoon. Powered by a stifling defensive effort and a star turn at the quarterback position that left many observers deploying the terms “Stetson Bennett IV” and “Heisman Trophy” in the same breath, the ‘Dogs-Ducks laugher was up 9% versus the comparable Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Alabama-Miami) in 2021.

Elsewhere on the dial, Fox’s primetime Big Ten opener, a wild and wooly Thursday night shootout between Penn State and Purdue, averaged 3.51 million viewers, down 44% from the year-ago Ohio State-Minnesota clash (6.3 million). Fox looks to rebound this weekend when it hosts its first Big Noon Saturday outing with an Alabama-Texas pairing. The top-ranked Crimson Tide are currently listed as 20.5-point favorites.

Fox got a little more competition than it’s used to, as ESPN countered with a revival of the Backyard Brawl. The first meeting between Pitt and West Virginia since 2011 averaged 3.15 million viewers in Thursday prime, nearly quadrupling the reach of last year’s late Boise State-Central Florida telecast.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

College Football in Ireland Renews Rivalry for Notre Dame’s Travel Agency

On Saturday, the curtain for the upcoming FBS college football season will rise with a Big Ten matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The event, dubbed the Ireland Classic, is set to take place after the previous two attempts at holding the across-the-pond series were stymied by COVID-19. In 2020, the Classic between Notre Dame and Navy was canceled, while last year’s scheduled contest between Illinois and Nebraska was preemptively relocated to Champaign, Ill. While the burden of these interruptions fell hard on the teams and the host country, perhaps the biggest loss was endured by the Classic’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Big Ten Finalizes 7-Year, $7 Billion Media Rights Deal with Fox, CBS, NBC

The Big Ten on Thursday announced it has finalized a new broadcast-heavy media-rights package, inking Fox, NBC and CBS to a comprehensive deal that extends through the 2029-30 season and will generate more than $1 billion a year. In what amounts to the most lucrative financial tie-up for a collegiate conference, escalators in the deal are expected to push the overall value even higher should the Big Ten continue its expansion efforts. The terms of the new deal align with earlier reports, with Fox retaining its top-rated “Big Noon Saturday” college football window, while CBS will assume stewardship over a weekly 3:30 p.m....
NFL
Sportico

ESPN, Fox Sports’ B1G Moves Signal Jockeying for CFP, Not a ‘War’

The Big Ten Conference recently announced a new seven-year, $7 billion-plus media rights agreement with a trio of networks. Fox, CBS and NBC will carry league football games beginning in the fall of 2023, along with FS1, Peacock and the Big Ten Network. Fox is set to remain the Big Ten’s primary broadcast partner. ESPN, a B1G broadcast partner since 1982, was not included among them. While some have positioned the pending break-up as the latest casualty in a “war” between ESPN and Fox, former Fox Sports Networks president Bob Thompson said the narrative is simply wrong. “This is just business,”...
NFL
Sportico

NWSL Championship Lands in Primetime After Ally-CBS Deal

The NWSL’s championship match will air in primetime this October, a first for the 10-year-old league, reflecting viewership momentum and sponsor commitment. The 2022 season finale will appear on CBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29, from D.C.’s Audi Field. The network’s streaming service, Paramount+, will also broadcast the championship clash nationally, and Twitch will handle international distribution. The long-coveted Saturday night broadcast slot frees the NWSL from its original noon ET start—the same window the championship match was given last year by CBS. The late-November 2021 NWSL championship was originally scheduled for Providence Park in Portland, Ore.,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
City
Florida, OH
Sportico

NFL’s Dominance Grows as Preseason Games Crush MLB, Premier League, MLS

Preseason TV ratings may be a fairly cloddish metric with which to forecast the success of the upcoming NFL season, but with just two weeks to go before the 2022 campaign officially gets underway, the league already is making short work of its competition on the track, pitch and diamond. If the latest batch of Nielsen live-plus-same-day data is anything to go by, America’s addiction to the NFL, and, by extension, our collective lust for folly, knows no bounds. On Sunday night, Fox’s coverage of a scrimmage between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals served up 3.22 million viewers and a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

LeBron’s New Lakers Contract Pushes Career Playing Salary to $530 Million

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a contract extension with star LeBron James worth $97.1 million over two years, including a player option for the 2024-25 season, according to his agency, Klutch Sports Group. James was set to become a free agent after the upcoming season. If the four-time MVP exercises the option, the payday will push his career on-court earnings to $529 million, according to Spotrac. The tally is tops all-time in U.S. sports, based on current guaranteed contracts. The previous high was $499 million for fellow NBA star Kevin Durant, who is about to start a four-year, $194 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

U.S. Open Luxury Ticket Sales Boom, Riding Tennis’ Pandemic Popularity

Tennis participation has skyrocketed in the United States since 2020, and as a result, the U.S. Open has shifted its strategy, meeting the increased demand to watch the game in person with additional premium ticket inventory and a year-round sales team. Following last year’s tournament, which successfully brought back spectators after 2020 was held without fans due to COVID-19, the 142nd edition of the U.S. Open has seen another historic run in ticket sales. According to organizers, this year’s premium hospitality sales have showed significant growth compared to the 2021 tournament and nearly doubled hospitality revenue from the 2019 tournament. The...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Saturday Night Football#Espn#American Football#Ohio State Notre Dame#Booming College#Abc#Notre Dame#The Fighting Irish#Clemson#Notre Dame Florida State#Seminoles#Celtics
Sportico

Sporticast: Will a Third Major Team Follow Arctos’ Dollars to Utah?

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Jacob Feldman discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Arctos Sports Partners’ minority investment in the Utah Jazz’s parent company, Smith Entertainment Group. Arctos’ fourth known NBA investment comes as the Jazz’s majority owner, billionaire Ryan Smith, chases his goal of making Salt Lake City more of a sports and entertainment destination. Arctos will join retired NBA star Dwyane Wade in the ownership group. The hosts also talk about what a U.S. Open without Novak Djokovic might look like, as the 21-time Grand Slam winner appears unlikely...
NBA
Sportico

College Football Playoff Expanding to 12 as TV Windfall Looms

The College Football Playoff is expanding. The CFP board of managers unanimously voted Friday to approve a new 12-team format, the organization announced. For now, it is set to begin in 2026, the first year after the CFP’s current ESPN media deal expires, but it could happen earlier. Jumping from three to 11 games will dramatically increase the revenue—and the payouts—for the CFP, which currently distributes about $500 million each year to schools and conferences around the country. Last year, this 12-team format was projected to be worth an additional $450 million in television revenue in just 2024 and 2025, were it...
NFL
Sportico

Deshaun Watson Settles With NFL on 11-Game Suspension, $5 Million Fine

The NFL and NFLPA on Thursday reached a settlement regarding Deshaun Watson’s suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, and in doing so, averted a likely multi-month federal litigation. The settlement calls for Watson’s suspension to be increased from six games to 11 games, as well as Watson paying a fine of $5 million. That fine, along with $1 million in contributions from the NFL and Cleveland Browns, “will support the work of non-profit organizations across the country that educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes,” the...
NFL
Sportico

German Soccer, Deutsche Bank in Talks to Sell 20% of Broadcast Rights

German football’s governing body (DFL), which presides over Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, is in talks with Deutsche Bank AG to facilitate the sale of 20% of their media rights, valued at $18 billion, to private equity investors, people close to the deal told Sportico. A spokesperson from Deutsche Bank declined to comment.  After DFL’s General Assembly meeting earlier this month, CEO Donata Hopfen told journalists that the internal preparations for the sale of the rights are complete and they are starting the formal process.  According to people close to the deal, approximately ten private equity firms—including Advent, Blackstone, CVC, EQT and KKR—approached DFL in September,...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sportico

Critical Injury Insurance Gains Value Amid NIL, NCAA Changes

If NIL is the dominant college athlete acronym of the moment, CI is the coinage riding close behind. With more money in players’ pockets, and fewer restrictions on how schools can cover their “education-related” expenses, critical injury insurance—a relatively young product that pays out to athletes who suffer certain kinds of injuries, regardless of the career implications—has become de rigueur at the start of the 2022-23 college football season. As the NCAA still bars compensation for college athletes, school purchases of insurance may just be the nearest permissible form of pay-to-play. Critical injury coverage has effectively supplanted the once-popular but exceedingly fraught loss-of-value...
NFL
Sportico

Arte Moreno to Sell Angels as Valuations Boom: ‘Now is the Time’

The Los Angeles Angels are on the market and could garner the highest price ever paid for an MLB team. The Angels announced on Tuesday that owner Arte Moreno and his family are exploring a sale of the team. The franchise, which will retain Galatioto Sports Partners to manage the sale, was estimated to be worth $2.5 billion in Sportico’s latest MLB valuations, good for eighth in the league. “It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons,” Moreno said in a statement released by the club. “Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved...
ANAHEIM, CA
Sportico

Serena’s U.S. Open Swan Song Should Be Huge Draw for ESPN

Should Serena Williams manage to overcome the long odds and power her way through to the U.S. Open finals on Sept. 10, ESPN will likely ring up its highest ratings since it picked up the rights to the tournament eight years ago for $770 million—and that’s taking into account the absence of Novak Djokovic, who earlier today announced his withdrawal from the event. While Vegas books would suggest that Williams isn’t likely to close out her career with a 24th Grand Slam title—ahead of the women’s draw, Williams was listed as a +3300 long shot—as Chris Evert said to the media...
NFL
Sportico

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Readies Launch of ESPN UFC ‘GronkCast’

Peyton Manning wants to go to the mat in his ongoing bid to create a sports-content empire. The football legend, who gained notice last year when he and his brother Eli launched an accompanying “ManningCast” for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” is backing a similar concept for ESPN’s UFC pay-per-view streams, according to Variety. Fans who opt to watch Saturday night’s welterweight bout between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards via ESPN+ will also have access to a second stream featuring Rob Gronkowski and his brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr. along with father Gordon, who will host what is being called...
NFL
Sportico

NBA Cuts ‘League Pass’ Price 56% Amid Streaming Battles

The NBA will offer its out-of-market streaming service at a dramatically lower price this season as leagues continue to grow their direct-to-consumer businesses. The League Pass standard package (which now includes NBA TV access too) will cost $100 for the 2022-23 season, according to renewal notices recently sent to subscribers, down from $230. Fans can also opt to pay $15/month. The premium package, which allows for multiple streams and doesn’t include commercials, will see its price lowered from $280 to $130, according to a league source. The price changes bring the NBA’s streaming product in line with other digital services. Netflix’s standard...
NBA
The Spun

Big 12 Commissioner Admits Where Conference Will Likely Expand

The Big 12 is set to lose two of its biggest members with Oklahoma and Texas heading to the SEC. So where does the conference plan to expand to next?. In a recent interview with The Athletic, SEC commissioner Brett Yormark said that the conference hopes to expand into the western United States the next time they expand. He said that ideally the conference will seek out members that compete at a high level in basketball and football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy