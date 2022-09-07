ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Volunteers still needed for United Way “Days of Caring”

By United Way of Richmond County
Richmond County Daily Journal
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Projects for “Day of Caring” will range from building homes, organizing, cleaning, packing bags, delivering meals, and beautifying at local nonprofit sites. Photo courtesy of United Way of Richmond County

In support of United Way of Richmond County’s 13th annual “Days of Caring” on Thursday, September 15, Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17, United Way will have nearly 175 volunteers rolling up their sleeves and getting to work on behalf of local nonprofit organizations. This is a hands-on opportunity that connects volunteers and businesses with local nonprofits, where they complete service projects throughout our community.

Seven of the thirteen United Way nonprofit organizations across Richmond County will host volunteers at a variety of times between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Employee teams and individual community volunteers will participate in ten volunteer projects bringing them closer in touch with the needs that exist in neighborhoods across our community. The projects support United Way of Richmond County’s goal to impact by strengthening local organizations that also pursue that goal every day.

“It takes all kinds of help to make a community stronger and to assist people in need,” said Executive Director of United Way of Richmond County Michelle Parrish. “Real change is possible when people from all walks of life roll up their sleeves and work together.” Parrish is grateful for the number of companies in our community that commit to engaging their employees in volunteer work.

“Volunteers make a real difference in people’s lives every day,” she said. “We are thrilled to connect hundreds of individuals and employee teams to meaningful, local volunteer projects on Day of Caring and throughout the year.”

This event is a tradition for several Richmond County companies and organizations. Projects will range from building homes, organizing, cleaning, packing bags, delivering meals, and beautifying at local nonprofit sites.

If you would like to participate in a volunteer opportunity at your workplace but can’t get away here are a few ideas:

• Stock -Up Food Drive — collect donations for local food pantries.

• Baby Shower — host a baby shower at your workplace to provide items for single parents and families struggling to make ends meet.

• Rake A Difference — in honor of upcoming Veteran’s Day, gather your workplace team to rake the yards of community members who have physical and /or financial limitations.

• Adopt A Highway — partner with the NCDOT to keep our community highways safe and beautiful.

To learn more about “Day of Caring,” please visit unitedwayrichmondnc.net or contact Parrish at 910.997.2173 or [email protected] We still need more volunteers and no experience is necessary.

Richmond County, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

