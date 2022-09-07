ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Reports: Bucs rework OL Shaq Mason’s contract

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured the contract of offensive lineman Shaq Mason, carving out $4.3 million in cap space, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The Bucs reduced Mason’s 2022 salary from $6.5 million to the league minimum of $1.12 million and converted the rest to a bonus, the Tampa Times reported. They added three void years to his deal.

The Bucs had just $1.4 million in cap space prior to restructuring Mason, per Overthecap.com.

The Bucs acquired Mason in a trade with New England in the offseason.

Mason, 29, played his first seven seasons with New England after the Patriots made him a fourth-round selection in the 2015 draft out of Georgia Tech. They gave Mason a five-year, $50 million extension before the 2018 season.

Mason appeared in 103 games for New England, starting 98.

–Field Level Media

