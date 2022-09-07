Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed on Toledano Street Friday evening
The NOPD reports that just after 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Toledano Street, the road that connects the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas.
WDSU
St. Tammany Crab Festival returns to Slidell after two years
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Crab Festival returned to Slidell Heritage Park for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, bringing with it a NorthShore tradition. “Since 2019. It’s the first time doing it, man. This means a lot to us. It means a whole lot to us because a two-year layoff because of COVID, now you can see everybody is ready to come back out and party," said Delwin Jones, a promoter for the event.
WDSU
NOPD investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 deadly
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two overnight shootings, one of which resulted in someone's death. According to the police, a man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Toledano Street in Central City around 7:37 p.m. Friday Police found the man in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.
Woman injured in early morning shooting
Woman injured in early morning shooting. A woman was shot early this morning near the intersection of Tulane Avenue and South Norman C. Francis Parkway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines
NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
bossierpress.com
Bodcau Shooting Range to reopen Sept. 17
Trey Iles, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The Bodcau Shooting Range will reopen Sept. 17, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced. The range was closed for renovation and infrastructure improvements. The renovation work is part of a statewide LDWF shooting range improvement initiative. This construction will...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox8live.com
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
WDSU
Raceland man killed in overnight shooting
RACELAND, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly Raceland shooting that left one dead on Wednesday night. According to deputies, Dwaynette Folse, 27, was shot and killed at the 600 block of St. Louis Street around 9 p.m. Folse was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot multiple times.
fox8live.com
Nicondra: Sun and clouds with late storms
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low pressure continues to spin over Louisiana allowing moisture to continue to stream in and some uplift that will combine with the heat of the day to once again spawn some storms later in the afternoon and evening. Most of the day look for a mix of clouds with plenty of sunshine breaking through and temperatures in the upper 80s near 90. Into the weekend rain chances stay elevated for the next couple of days with some drier air moving in later in the weekend and the beginning of next week to cut back on rain coverage.
WWL-TV
Carjacking in Slidell fast food drive thru
SLIDELL, La. — A man in a fast food drive thru lane in Slidell was carjacked by three men with guns late Tuesday night, according to Slidell Police. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Old Spanish Trail. According to the Slidell Police, the victim...
bizneworleans.com
‘BOGO’ Deal for Vue Orleans Attraction atop the Four Seasons
NEW ORLEANS — During September, Louisiana residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased to Vue Orleans, the multimedia cultural experience at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely...
Man killed in Raceland Wednesday night
RACELAND, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Raceland Wednesday night that killed one man. The shooting occurred in the 600 block of St. Louis Street. Officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital sometime later. The homicide...
Driver dies after losing control on I-10 Thursday night
Police say that a Dodge Grand Caravan lost control and drove off eastbound I-10 near mile marker 251 just before 11 p.m.
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
Shooting on U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp causes traffic delays: NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 11 a.m., they were notified of a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street.
NOLA.com
Susan Hutson took 10 officials to a conference in Florida. It cost taxpayers $23,000.
From almost the day she took office, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has been hit by one crisis after another, from an inmate’s death in a fight to a suicide to a standoff with inmates who took over an entire tier for three days. Despite these emergencies, Hutson took...
Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year
Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
fox8live.com
Pop up storms remain into the weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The upper low that has plagued our weather with clouds and rain at times this week will finally exit the picture this weekend. Before then though, we have some storms to get through and that includes later this afternoon. A 60% rain chance will be the story to end the work week on this Friday as passing storms will be possible, especially by afternoon. Some of these storms will be on the heavy side so be on the lookout for the downpours and lightning. Highs with the extra clouds and rain chances stay in the middle 80s.
