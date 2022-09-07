NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low pressure continues to spin over Louisiana allowing moisture to continue to stream in and some uplift that will combine with the heat of the day to once again spawn some storms later in the afternoon and evening. Most of the day look for a mix of clouds with plenty of sunshine breaking through and temperatures in the upper 80s near 90. Into the weekend rain chances stay elevated for the next couple of days with some drier air moving in later in the weekend and the beginning of next week to cut back on rain coverage.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO