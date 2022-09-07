ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

KATU.com

Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River

An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon requests firefighting assistance ahead of hot and windy forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has ordered three Washington task forces through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to supplement firefighting capacity ahead of east winds and heightened wildfire conditions. One of the three task forces will be assigned to the Double Creek Fire in...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Fire and health officials warn of smoke inhalation dangers

PORTLAND, Ore. — According to the Environmental Protection Agency, poor air quality could lead to difficulty breathing, as well as throat and chest pain. "We will be seeing more smoke in the area, just because of the way that the wind that is blowing and the existing wildfires that are burning both in Oregon and elsewhere," said Cassandra Ulven with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. "Any breathing difficulties after they’ve been exposed to smoke, whether that’s from a cooking fire, or an outside fire, they’re not feeling well, we’re happy to come take a look. Make recommendations of follow-up treatments."
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon fire crews prepare for wildfire conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With a Red Flag Warning in effect for Friday and Saturday in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, fire crews are gearing up for a potentially busy weekend. Wednesday, power companies warned of potential power shutoffs due to fire danger. The message from Hoodland Fire District:...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Fire crews at the ready as Northwest Oregon faces critical fire danger

Fire crews across the region say they have spent the last few days preparing for the Red Flag Warning for high fire danger this weekend. Fire agencies say they have adapted their wildfire responses following the devastating Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge five years ago, and almost two years after the Labor Day fires in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

The Standard Volunteer Expo: Cat Adoption Team & Trillium Family Services

Find the right volunteer opportunity for your talents and interests at The Standard Volunteer Expo!. Nancy Puro from Cat Adoption Team joined Kara Mack at Pioneer Courthouse Square to share how volunteers can help CAT. Shanin Engman from Trillium Family Services joined us in our studio to share how volunteers...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Inslee announces end to Washington's COVID emergency orders

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders are finally set to expire. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is ending the orders and state of emergency by October 31. There were 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders Inslee has put into place since the pandemic started, most are already...
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

Viral arrest shines spotlight on 'duty to intervene' laws for police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were caught on video last month hitting a suspect they had pinned to the ground. That incident brought "duty to intervene" laws into the spotlight. The laws have spread across the country in the last couple of years, part of...
TULSA, OK

