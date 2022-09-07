PORTLAND, Ore. — According to the Environmental Protection Agency, poor air quality could lead to difficulty breathing, as well as throat and chest pain. "We will be seeing more smoke in the area, just because of the way that the wind that is blowing and the existing wildfires that are burning both in Oregon and elsewhere," said Cassandra Ulven with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. "Any breathing difficulties after they’ve been exposed to smoke, whether that’s from a cooking fire, or an outside fire, they’re not feeling well, we’re happy to come take a look. Make recommendations of follow-up treatments."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO