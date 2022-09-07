Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
ODFW advises dog owners to watch out for salmon carcasses from September - December
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) advises that, from September through December, dog owners should be vigilant about keeping their dogs away from dead salmon. ODFW tries to avoid areas such as boat ramps, campgrounds, and parks when distributing salmon. Rivers and streams will carry...
KATU.com
Boat breaks free of anchor in high wind along Columbia River
An unoccupied boat is floating in the Columbia River on Friday afternoon, pushed by the high wind sweeping the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The 35-foot vessel broke free of its anchor in the high wind and is floating free in the South Channel. River patrol deputies...
KATU.com
Oregon requests firefighting assistance ahead of hot and windy forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has ordered three Washington task forces through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to supplement firefighting capacity ahead of east winds and heightened wildfire conditions. One of the three task forces will be assigned to the Double Creek Fire in...
KATU.com
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Fire and health officials warn of smoke inhalation dangers
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to the Environmental Protection Agency, poor air quality could lead to difficulty breathing, as well as throat and chest pain. "We will be seeing more smoke in the area, just because of the way that the wind that is blowing and the existing wildfires that are burning both in Oregon and elsewhere," said Cassandra Ulven with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. "Any breathing difficulties after they’ve been exposed to smoke, whether that’s from a cooking fire, or an outside fire, they’re not feeling well, we’re happy to come take a look. Make recommendations of follow-up treatments."
KATU.com
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Oregon, SW Washington ahead of critical fire weather
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting Friday morning and remain in effect until late Saturday night in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington as hot weather and strong east wind make for critical fire conditions across the region. The National Weather Service – Portland upgraded a Fire Weather...
KATU.com
Oregon fire crews prepare for wildfire conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With a Red Flag Warning in effect for Friday and Saturday in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, fire crews are gearing up for a potentially busy weekend. Wednesday, power companies warned of potential power shutoffs due to fire danger. The message from Hoodland Fire District:...
KATU.com
Fire crews at the ready as Northwest Oregon faces critical fire danger
Fire crews across the region say they have spent the last few days preparing for the Red Flag Warning for high fire danger this weekend. Fire agencies say they have adapted their wildfire responses following the devastating Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge five years ago, and almost two years after the Labor Day fires in Oregon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
The Standard Volunteer Expo: Cat Adoption Team & Trillium Family Services
Find the right volunteer opportunity for your talents and interests at The Standard Volunteer Expo!. Nancy Puro from Cat Adoption Team joined Kara Mack at Pioneer Courthouse Square to share how volunteers can help CAT. Shanin Engman from Trillium Family Services joined us in our studio to share how volunteers...
KATU.com
Power shutoffs begin Friday as Western Oregon, SW Wash. face critical fire danger
Facing dangerous wildfire conditions across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, utility companies are ready to cut power to some customers Friday and Saturday in the hopes of preventing more flames. The warnings from the power companies were echoed by government officials as a Red Flag warning went into effect Friday...
KATU.com
Inslee announces end to Washington's COVID emergency orders
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders are finally set to expire. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is ending the orders and state of emergency by October 31. There were 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders Inslee has put into place since the pandemic started, most are already...
KATU.com
State Superintendent proposes permanent free meals for all Washington state students
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Lunch money could be a thing of the past for Washington state students should the state superintendent have his way. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a proposal Thursday to eliminate cost when it comes to school meals. The proposal would mean all 1.1 million students in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Tricky weather conditions ahead for firefighters as they battle big blazes across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A majority of Oregon is under a Red Flag Warning and starting Friday, Fire Weather Watches will go into effect for Western Oregon. Red Flag Warnings are posted in all areas where fires are currently burning across the state. Weather and fire officials are concerned with high temperatures, gusty winds, and the likelihood of dry thunderstorms.
KATU.com
The Standard Volunteer Expo: Big Brothers Big Sisters CNW & Ronald McDonald House
Find the right volunteer opportunity for your talents and interests at The Standard Volunteer Expo!. Kara Mack spoke with Beach Pace from Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest along with Sheldon Warmington, a former mentor and current BBBS CNW board member, to learn about volunteer opportunities with their organization. In...
KATU.com
Viral arrest shines spotlight on 'duty to intervene' laws for police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were caught on video last month hitting a suspect they had pinned to the ground. That incident brought "duty to intervene" laws into the spotlight. The laws have spread across the country in the last couple of years, part of...
KATU.com
Governor candidates vow to increase public safety, but which proposals are feasible?
SALEM, Ore. — According to recent polls, Oregon voters want elected officials to address public safety and crime. DHM Research, a Portland-based nonpartisan polling center notes that crime was the third most important issue for polled voters in an August survey. The three candidates running for governor in Oregon have taken note.
KATU.com
No classes again Thursday as Seattle Public Schools strike drags into second day
SEATTLE — The first two days of school for Washington state’s largest school district have been cancelled. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced the district will not start school as planned as teachers are going on strike for what they say is a stand to give students the support and resources they need.
KATU.com
PGE: Shutoffs could last through Saturday night, people in shutoff zones prepare
OREGON CITY, Ore — People in areas at high risk for wildfires in the Portland Metro are bracing for potential power shutoffs this weekend. PGE says they may have to shut off power in 10 areas in the Metro area because of concerns about high winds knocking trees and branches into power lines, which may spark a fire in these hot and dry conditions.
Comments / 0