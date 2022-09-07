ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Three teens arrested in rash of burglaries

Tampa, Florida
 2 days ago

The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace.

Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized Hyundai vehicles. Both vehicles were unlocked.

Just before 3 AM on Wednesday, September 7, Tampa PD received a call of three subjects wearing gloves, hoodies, and masks trying to enter cars at the same location. Officers quickly responded, encountering three females who fled the area on foot. The subjects were all apprehended on Riverhills Drive in Temple Terrace.

When Temple Terrace Police arrived at the scene, they identified the three females as being the same suspects caught on video burglarizing the Corpus Christi Catholic School located at 9715 56th St. The suspects entered the school by breaking a window with a brick. An iPad was stolen.

During interviews with officers, all three suspects confessed to breaking into the school and the two auto burglaries in Tampa. Nevaeh Watson, 14, Jesy Garcia Marquez, 15, and Teagan Miner, 14, were each arrested and charged with three counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (felony) and Loitering or Prowling (misdemeanor).

The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace.

Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized Hyundai vehicles. Both vehicles were unlocked.

Just before 3 AM on Wednesday, September 7, Tampa PD received a call of three subjects wearing gloves, hoodies, and masks trying to enter cars at the same location. Officers quickly responded, encountering three females who fled the area on foot. The subjects were all apprehended on Riverhills Drive in Temple Terrace.

When Temple Terrace Police arrived at the scene, they identified the three females as being the same suspects caught on video burglarizing the Corpus Christi Catholic School located at 9715 56th St. The suspects entered the school by breaking a window with a brick. An iPad was stolen.

During interviews with officers, all three suspects confessed to breaking into the school and the two auto burglaries in Tampa. Nevaeh Watson, 14, Jesy Garcia Marquez, 15, and Teagan Miner, 14, were each arrested and charged with three counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (felony) and Loitering or Prowling (misdemeanor).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Terrace, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Cars
Temple Terrace, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Christi Catholic School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wild941.com

Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area

According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes. He faces charges of child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnaping a child under 13 and kidnapping. Police said the charges stem from August 28th, but they don’t give any further information. We also are not sure where the abducted child is at this time. Gulf Port police are saying that Elam’s family is not cooperating with them. Anyone with info please call 727-582-6177. WFLA says they will keep us updated on this incident.
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Police Searching for Man Who Stole Car With Two Young Girls Inside

Police believe 18-year-old David Elam, who lives in St. Petersburg, stole a running car in Gulfport. The car had two young girls asleep in the backseat. According to Gulfport police, a woman was visiting a relative near 54th Street South and 17th Avenue South on Aug. 27. She left the car running with her two daughters, ages 10 and 14, asleep in the back seat.
GULFPORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy