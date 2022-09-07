Read full article on original website
Power shutoffs begin Friday as western Oregon, SW Washington face critical fire danger
(KATU) — Facing dangerous wildfire conditions across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, utility companies are ready to cut power to some customers Friday and Saturday in the hopes of preventing more flames. The warnings from the power companies were echoed by government officials as a Red Flag warning went...
Smoke from wildfires out west visible in Texas Panhandle, impacting allergy sufferers
BUSHLAND, Texas (KVII) — Have you noticed the hazy skies lately? That is smoke from wildfires burning in Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, & California. The ridge of high pressure centered over Utah is acting as a conveyor belt and flooding the skies with that smoke over the Panhandles region. The...
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas' migrant busing
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
Producers learning ways to conserve water with sorghum crops
A forage sorghum silage plot tour hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife gave area producers the opportunity to see different forage sorghums side by side in the same environment compared to corn. As the drought extends into the year any reduction in water helps the Ogallala Aquifer as it struggles with...
First responders participate in 2022 Panhandle Emergency Preparedness Conference
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The 2022 Panhandle Regional Emergency Preparedness Conference afforded agencies from Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle to meet face-to-face and work on refining communication for first responders. The in-person training helps prepare a well-coordinated effort for a large-scale emergency. “The basic fundamental of what we do...
Former research beagles released, take first steps of freedom
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thirty-two former research beagles took their first steps to freedom today, Sept. 7. A majority of these dogs are in their golden years and have spent their life being tested on in Oklahoma. They were finally released into the care of Beagle Freedom Project families...
Constable, 33 officers & 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- A constable, 33 officers and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says. More than 3,000 Texans — including a North Texas constable and dozens of other elected officials, law enforcement officers, members of the armed forces and first responders — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
Oklahoma's infant mortality rate down nearly 20% since 2007
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — September is Infant Mortality Awareness Month, and since the launch of a statewide program in 2007, Oklahoma's infant mortality rate (IMR) has decreased by nearly 20% according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). From 2005 to 2007, the IMR was 8.2 per 1,000...
Texas attorney general warns of e-mail scam spoofing his name, office
AUSTIN -- The Office of the Texas Attorney General is warning about a new scam targeting Texans. Attorney General Ken Paxton says scammers are trying to use his name, signature and the Office of the Texas Attorney General seal to get your personal information. Scammers are sending a phishing e-mail...
Nonbinary character in children's book series prompts concern about 'woke signaling' to kids
DALLAS (TND) — A Texas high school teacher is raising concerns about a trend of children's content pushing a "woke" agenda on kids, arguing it may be "confusing" for children to understand. However popular this thinking might be, it becomes problematic when introduced to young children. Children lack the...
