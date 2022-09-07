ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas' migrant busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
Producers learning ways to conserve water with sorghum crops

A forage sorghum silage plot tour hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife gave area producers the opportunity to see different forage sorghums side by side in the same environment compared to corn. As the drought extends into the year any reduction in water helps the Ogallala Aquifer as it struggles with...
First responders participate in 2022 Panhandle Emergency Preparedness Conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The 2022 Panhandle Regional Emergency Preparedness Conference afforded agencies from Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle to meet face-to-face and work on refining communication for first responders. The in-person training helps prepare a well-coordinated effort for a large-scale emergency. “The basic fundamental of what we do...
Former research beagles released, take first steps of freedom

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thirty-two former research beagles took their first steps to freedom today, Sept. 7. A majority of these dogs are in their golden years and have spent their life being tested on in Oklahoma. They were finally released into the care of Beagle Freedom Project families...
Constable, 33 officers & 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says

NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- A constable, 33 officers and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says. More than 3,000 Texans — including a North Texas constable and dozens of other elected officials, law enforcement officers, members of the armed forces and first responders — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
Oklahoma's infant mortality rate down nearly 20% since 2007

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — September is Infant Mortality Awareness Month, and since the launch of a statewide program in 2007, Oklahoma's infant mortality rate (IMR) has decreased by nearly 20% according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). From 2005 to 2007, the IMR was 8.2 per 1,000...
Texas attorney general warns of e-mail scam spoofing his name, office

AUSTIN -- The Office of the Texas Attorney General is warning about a new scam targeting Texans. Attorney General Ken Paxton says scammers are trying to use his name, signature and the Office of the Texas Attorney General seal to get your personal information. Scammers are sending a phishing e-mail...
