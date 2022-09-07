NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- A constable, 33 officers and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says. More than 3,000 Texans — including a North Texas constable and dozens of other elected officials, law enforcement officers, members of the armed forces and first responders — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.

