Read full article on original website
Related
Eaton Register Herald
Weekend full of events on tap
PREBLE COUNTY — There’s no shortage of activities to take part in this weekend, as festival season continues with Applefest in New Paris, the Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls at the Preble County Historical Society, Community Fest and Camping in the Park in Lewisburg, and a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Preble County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates in Eaton.
Daily Advocate
Society participates in open door event
ARCANUM — Arcanum Preservation Society, Inc. will take part in Ohio Open Doors Sept. 17. Discover Ohio’s amazing heritage Fri., Sept. 9 through Sun., Sept. 18, as historic buildings and landmarks across our state open their doors virtually for online tours and in-person events during the statewide Ohio History Connection event Ohio Open Doors. Explore fascinating places that reflect Ohio’s rich heritage.
Sidney Daily News
Become a foster parent for Shelby County
Child abuse and neglect occurs regularly in our communities. Due to this, it is sometimes necessary to remove children from their homes to ensure their safety. This isn’t a decision that is made lightly, and it is always done with court supervision. When a child is removed from their home, Shelby County Job and Family Services – Children Services Division and the local court develop a case plan that helps the family work toward reunification. Shelby County Children Services Division makes every effort to place removed children with suitable family members, but unfortunately, sometimes this isn’t possible. In 2021, Shelby County Children Services Division placed 45 children into agency custody.
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Gen. Shelby statue installed
SIDNEY — Early Tuesday morning, workmen from Coopermill Bronzeworks and Delphos Granite Works joined the maintenance crew from Shelby County and began moving the pre-fabricated granite base and the bronze statue of General Isaac Shelby to the grounds of the Shelby County Courthouse. Both the base and the statue had been delivered to Shelby County in 2020 in time for the original ceremony. Both have been in storage since.
Daily Advocate
Darke County United Way kicks-off 2023 United Way Campaign
GREENVILLE — The Darke County United Way (DCUW) hosted its kickoff luncheon Wednesday at Romer’s Catering in Greenville. The luncheon, sponsored by Whirlpool, provided a way to celebrate the DCUW’s 2022 accomplishments, honor the donors and agency programs, and kick-off the 2023 United Way Campaign. DCUW’s mission...
countynewsonline.org
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners
Agenda of the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, September 8, 2022 @ 1:30 PM. Resolution (R-327-2022): Examination and Allowance of Bills. Resolution (R-328-2022): Certifying to the County Auditor delinquent accounts – North Star Sewer. Resolution (R-329-2022): Certifying to the County Auditor delinquent accounts...
Daily Advocate
Fair attendance up, but junior fair issues need resolved
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Fair Board met in regular session for their first meeting after the 2022 Great Darke County Fair. Much of the discussion centered around the previous fair and preparation for the 2023 fair. Fair director Jim Zumbrink shared the gate receipts for this year’s fair....
RELATED PEOPLE
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
Sidney Daily News
Hansi meets the public
Jude Delk, of Sidney, gets a look at a Budweiser Clydesdale horse named Hansi held by handler, Tori Yates, of St. Genevieve, Mo. People could pet the giant 9-year-old horse and take pictures. The Clydesdale was in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida. Jude is the son of Dan Delk and Christina Jackson.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Officer Van Buskirk’s retirement celebrated Sept. 16
Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Greg Van Buskirk is honored with a retirement party from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Bellefontaine City Council chambers, located second floor of the city building, 135 N. Detroit St. Officer Van Buskirk has served on the Bellefontaine Police Department since 1998.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its monthly board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m., 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome. Hoffman UM craft show. WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church will hold its annual craft show from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Officer Burton
"Please join us on Wednesday, September 14, for our fundraising night for Officer Seara Burton. We will donating 100% of profits to her family. Officer Burton was critically wounded when responding to a traffic stop. We hope to see you all there as we support Seara and her family through this difficult time, " The restaurant said in a Facebook post.
countynewsonline.org
New strain of animal disease
There has been reports in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana of a new strain of the parvovirus or another unknown disease that has been affecting animal health. Therefore, as a precaution and a recommendation of our county veterinarians, the Animal Shelter feel it’s necessary for the health of the dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter to vaccinate any dog as soon as it enters the Darke County Animal Shelter.
dayton247now.com
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council OKs historic district zoning code amendment
TROY — An amendment to the city of Troy Zoning Code regarding the historic preservation overlay district was approved by Troy City Council Tuesday evening. This was the third and final reading of an amendment that has been the subject of public discourse since late July. The zoning changes come in response to an ongoing legal battle over the demolition of 112-118 W. Main St., which was damaged in a 2020 tornado and approved for demolition by the Troy Planning Commission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Advocate
Municipal Court report
GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for August 2022. There were 328 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in August 2022. The cases are broken down as follows: 60 criminal, 14 OMVIs, 164 other traffic and 90 civil cases. There were 370 cases terminated/disposed of in August 2022.
Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow
DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
Daily Advocate
Crown recognizes employees for 25 years of service
NEW BREMEN — Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently recognized 86 employees who have achieved 25 years of service in 2022. Employees recognized this year span 29 Crown sales and service locations, manufacturing facilities and corporate operations across 14 states. Since 1970, more than 2000 employees have achieved this milestone. While some who reach the milestone have since retired, more than half are continuing their career with the company.
Daily Advocate
Fundraiser doubles goal for House that Lulu Built
GREENVILLE — The House that Lulu Built hosted its first fundraiser ‘Art & Auction – Black Tie Gala’ on Saturday, Aug. 13. The evening started with a time to tour the house that displayed the eight local artists – Quinci, Bev, Stephanie, Michael, Jennifer, CJ, Chrissy and Natalie who donated pieces for the evening’s auction. “We have so many people to thank for such a beautiful evening,” said Cami Snyder.
Comments / 0