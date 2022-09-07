Despite an astounding and unprecedented 350,000 comments from our community imploring the State Education Department not to meddle in the format of our yeshivos, they forged right ahead, issuing their new guidelines on Friday, which would deem the vast majority of yeshivos non-compliant with the “substantial-equivalency” requirement, by the deadline set by the SED for December 2023.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO