ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear: More than $200M in disaster assistance for western Ky. victims to date

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on western Kentucky tornado recovery, Hunger Action Month and an award to plug orphan wells in his Team Kentucky Update on Thursday, Sept. 8. Western Kentucky tornado update. “Soon we will recognize the nine-month anniversary of the December 10-11 tornadoes. As we...
WLKY.com

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Education
Fayette County, KY
Government
City
Hindman, KY
Fayette County, KY
Education
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Morehead, KY
County
Fayette County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
wymt.com

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Cafeteria#Volunteers#K12#Charity#Kentucky School#Hindman Elementary School
WLWT 5

Dayton becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to pass smoking, vaping ban

DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city council passed a smoking ban Tuesday night. The Dayton City Council passed the measure by a 3-2 vote. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. The new rule will go into effect in 60 days. According to...
DAYTON, KY
WKYT 27

Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
BELLEVUE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WLKY.com

Student loan forgiveness: Will it be taxed in Kentucky, Indiana?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the taxman may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

AppalReD Legal Aid awarded $500,000 in federal funding to provide free legal services for those in recovery

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A non-profit legal organization made up of several Eastern Kentucky based attorneys is getting a big boost thanks to some federal funding. On Thursday, AppalReD Legal Aid released they were awarded $500,000 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to provide free civil legal help to those who are in recovery from drug addiction.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Human remains found in burned building in eastern Ky.

Human remains have been found in a burned building in eastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police is investigating after the remains were discovered Tuesday night at approximately 9:00 in Lee County. State police said the remains were found in a burned building on Hwy 52. The remains have been transported to...
LEE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky Honor Flight welcomed to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) — Kentucky World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans traveling on an Honor Flight were greeted in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was there to meet the veterans at the World War II Memorial at the capital. “It was a privilege...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

NKY city passes ban on smoking, vaping over some objections

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dayton became the second city in Northern Kentucky and the first in Campbell County to pass a smoking ban. Smoking and vaping is now prohibited in restaurants and on all properties, according to the ordinance. Businesses that violate the ordinance could face a $250 fine. Dayton...
DAYTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy