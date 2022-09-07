ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

A diamond in a rhinestone world: Dolly Parton announces greatest hits album release date

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tz2cF_0hlvkRcB00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — East Tennessee treasure Dolly Parton has another album coming out, only this one will feature a collection of the country icon’s “favorite songs” from amongst her decades of greatest hits. Her music career has spanned six decades and she has recorded more than 50 studio albums.

Parton tweeted the greatest hits album announcement on Wednesday, sharing the title, “Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection” and how fans can pre-order it. The official release date is Nov. 18.

“I’ve got some big news!” Parton stated in her tweet . “My Greatest Hits album, ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones,’ is coming November 18th. This record is a collection of my favorite songs, and yours! You can pre-order it now.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library stops by Sullivan County

Parton, 76, has grown from a rural Sevier County resident strumming on her guitar in the span of six decades – she’s now an international icon with an unmistakable brand, philanthropist, theme park owner, literacy advocate, novelist, actress, performer, “songteller,” and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

At Dollywood and her official online store, there are officially licensed Dolly Parton T-shirts for sale that read, “Dolly Parton: Diamond in a Rhinestone World.” The years of hard work have perhaps provided the entertainer with greater clarity in her mission she’s spoken so often about, to do good for others and keep dreaming.

Apart from the demands of making music, Parton has also kept busy over just the last few years: Donating to COVID-19 vaccine research at Vanderbilt, writing a bestselling novel with James Patterson, plus releasing an album to accompany the novel, which is also getting made into a movie featuring her songs; she’s been named among the 2022 inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; has released a line of baking products, a line of dog accessories called “ Doggy Parton ” – all while continuing her mission to promote early childhood literacy through her Imagination Library – to name a few endeavors.

“Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection” is available for pre-order on most music platforms and through her official website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Never Forget: 9/11 memorials throughout Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Twenty-one years ago, four coordinated terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people devastated the United States, and localities in the Tri-Cities organized memorials to remember the tragic event and those who lost their lives. News Channel 11 compiled a list of Sept. 11 memorials throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, available below. Eighth […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
WJHL

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJHL

How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Local educators picked as finalists for TN award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two local educators are in the running for the state’s top principal and supervisor of the year. According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Education (TNDOE), the nine finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region across the state. In East Tennessee’s first region, Dr. Kyle Loudermilk could […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
James Patterson
WJHL

Congressman visits Feeding Southwest Virginia during Hunger Awareness Month

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — With September being National Hunger Awareness Month, Rep. Morgan Griffith visited Feeding Southwest Virginia on Thursday afternoon. The food bank serves 26 counties and nine cities in the Southwest Virginia region. Griffith said high inflation has made food insecurity worse, forcing families to choose between buying food or paying for other […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Food City gives more than $388K to Kentucky flood relief

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities partnered with Food City to help those who lost everything in the Eastern Kentucky floods. The grocery chain’s 10-day fundraising campaign raised more than $388,000 to benefit flood relief efforts. Food City presented the check to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Diamonds#Greatest Hits Album#Imagination Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WJHL

High School Football: 3 of the most impressive running backs so far

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With high school football season entering its fourth week in Tennessee and third week in Virginia, several players are already standing out. A couple of weeks ago, we looked at quarterbacks to watch out for this season. Last week, we highlighted three teams who had better starts than expected. This […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

FEMA aid still uncertain after July 12 Buchanan Co. flood; damage assessment ongoing

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Almost two months after flooding devastated part of Buchanan County, people who lost their homes and personal belongings still don’t know if they’ll receive federal aid. The Commonwealth of Virginia has yet to complete its final calculations and submit the required damage assessment information to the Federal Emergency Management Agency […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy