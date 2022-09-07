ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Startup Pledg, Credit Insurer Allianz Trade Partner on B2B BNPL

French payment solutions startup Pledg and credit insurance company Allianz Trade have partnered to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. With this solution, B2B sellers will be able to offer their customers deferred or split payments, instantly, while still receiving immediate and...
pymnts

What’s a Wrapped Token: Cross-Chain Cryptos Open Blockchain Commerce

If you want to do business or invest in crypto, sending funds from one blockchain to another is one of the biggest hassles. Cross-chain payments are particularly problematic in decentralized finance (DeFi), where yield-farming profits often rely on moving funds from one project to another quickly. But any commerce between different blockchains requires using a native token from the correct chain.
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Daily Mail

Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
pymnts

Emerging Nations Woo Crypto With Economic Zones, Relaxed Rules

Binance is working with crypto-friendly Nigeria to create a digital economic zone aimed at enticing blockchain and cryptocurrency companies to set up shop in Africa’s largest country. The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority hopes to set up a virtual free zone, a type of special economic zone in which...
pymnts

Report: Crypto May be Part of Adam Neumann’s New Startup, Flow

Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann’s new residential real estate startup will reportedly include a digital wallet enabling the use of cryptocurrencies. The startup Neumann helped found, which is called Flow, may include a digital wallet that would handle not only crypto but also other financial services, such as connecting to a bank account, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) report by Bloomberg that cited unnamed sources.
pymnts

MTN Partners With Dooka for Digital Supply Chain Solution

Pan-African telecom giant MTN Group has signed a partnership agreement with Johannesburg-based business-to-business (B2B) marketplace operator Dooka. The new partnership, announced by Dooka in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release, will help to transform MTN’s supply chain and lead to “digital transparency and greater efficiency for MTN’s suppliers,” the company said.
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Vermont Regulator Alleges Celsius Hid Money Trouble

The Board of Blockchain Australia has announced Laura Mercurio as its new CEO, a press release said. The change will take place as of Sept. 12 this year. Blockchain Australia is the Australian body, representing Australian business and business professionals working in the digital economy with blockchain. Blockchain Australia says...
pymnts

Square Integrates Sage Into POS

Accounting and payroll technology company Sage has teamed up with payments provider Square to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale software. According to a Thursday (Sept. 8) news release, the collaboration means customers using both products can do business and take payments in-person, online, or over the phone. From there, sales data flows into Sage Accounting, keeping retailers’ books accurate and current.
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Cazoo Pulls Out of EU; Pleo Teams With Yapily

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the online car seller Cazoo announced that it would wind down its business in mainland Europe and Pleo and Yapily unveiled a new SMB cashflow solution. Following a strategic review of its business in mainland Europe, Cazoo Thursday announced in a statement...
pymnts

Bank Battle Looms if Treasury Throws Weight Behind Digital Dollar

A report that the Treasury Department is going to recommend the creation of a digital dollar right up to the point of deciding whether one is actually in the national interest is effectively recommending the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC). The news came from crypto industry...
pymnts

Future FinTech Unit Advances Move to Add Alpha Intl Securities

A subsidiary of a blockchain application technology developer is moving forward in its acquisition bid for a Korean financial services firm that provides online brokerage services, IPOs and other related services. Future FinTech Hong Kong Limited (FTFT HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), signed a...
pymnts

Pleo Teams With Yapily to Power SMB Cash Flow

Automated expense management system Pleo is partnering with open banking application programming interface (API) startup Yapily to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) manage cash flow. The collaboration between FinTech unicorn Pleo and Yapily will enable a simplified payments experience for U.K. users, according to a blog post on Thursday...
pymnts

Darktrace Shares Plummet as Takeover Deal Collapses

Shares in Darktrace tumbled more than 30% on Thursday (Sept. 8) morning after private equity group Thoma Bravo announced it would not make an offer for the British cybersecurity firm. In a statement reported in the Financial Times, Darktrace said “early stage discussions took place with Thoma Bravo about a...
pymnts

Uala Wants to Tap Into Mexico’s $60B Remittance Market

Argentina-based FinTech Uala will let its customers in Mexico receive money from abroad in an attempt to capitalize on the burgeoning $60 billion remittances market. The new service will be overseen by ABC Capital, a Mexican bank Uala is in the process of acquiring, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 9). “We’re...
pymnts

Fly Now Pay Later Selects Receeve for Collections and Recovery

Debt recovery platform Receeve announced it has been selected by buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later for its collections and recovery management solution. “The Fly Now Pay Later team is embracing a fast-paced global growth plan capitalising on rising travel demand, especially now that travel restrictions have been fully withdrawn,” Receeve Co-founder and CEO Paul Jozefak said in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release. “At receeve, we are thrilled to support our new customer’s international expansion and excellent customer focus.”
