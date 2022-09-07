Read full article on original website
Nevada's Clown Motel featured in new road trip-themed board game
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An infamous point of interest in rural Nevada is featured in a new road trip-themed board game. The Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada is one of the featured landmarks in "Zillionaires: Road Trip USA," a new auction family game from the company Big Potato Games.
Wearing a fleece jacket, Newsom tells Californians not to use A/C after 4 pm to save energy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is getting slammed as a hypocrite after donning a fleece jacket and hat while urging Californians not to use their air conditioning after 4 p.m. to "save energy" amid an unprecedented heat wave in the West. Californians, you've stepped up to...
Sisolak touts small business support, discusses campaign priorities in News 3 exclusive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Wednesday, Governor Steve Sisolak spoke to dozens of small business owners in the back room of the Horse Trailer Hideout, a bar in the popular Arts District. The high temperatures made for a stuffy room, but the audience remained captive for the intimate meet...
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day weekend at The Grand Canal Shoppes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Eli Zamora, who you may know from 'The Voice,' is one of the headliners for the Mexican Independence Day festivities at The Grand Canal Shoppes. Joining us with more on what's planned is special events manager Torri Ishida.
Dust continues to linger over Las Vegas valley, creating unhealthy air quality
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dust lingered over the Las Vegas valley Friday morning, creating poor air quality and limiting visibility in the region. The dust blew into the valley Thursday night as a result of thunderstorms in northwest Arizona. The result is several readings of unhealthy or very unhealthy...
DR Carl Allen
Southwest Medical has grown to become Nevada’s largest multi-specialty medical group. As Southwest Medical celebrates its 50th anniversary, it is also highlighting the work of many of its longtime providers. I'll say one of most memorable moments we had - the first physician partnership forum here for Optum, and...
Governor Sisolak names Veteran of the Month, Serving Veteran Youth Award recipients
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada has a new award honoring those who dedicate their time and effort to helping our veterans. Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Dana Surwill won the 'Serving Veterans Youth Award" on Friday. She's a senior at UNLV and joined the Civil Air Patrol when she was 12.
Unqualified Libertarian candidate for Nevada attorney general to remain on ballot
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A candidate for Nevada attorney general will remain on the ballot in November despite not meeting the qualifications for the position and no longer wanting to run, a Carson City district court judge ruled. John Kennedy, the Libertarian candidate, is not qualified for the position...
25 deaths reported on Nevada roads in August, down 34% from year ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads dipped in August, bringing the state's fatality total for the year largely in line with the figure reported over the same year-ago period. There were 25 people killed reported statewide last month, according to new figures from the...
Decision on renaming Nevada State College pushed to December
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A decision on whether to rename Nevada State College to become the state's third university has been pushed to the end of the year. Regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education voted to table a decision on adopting the name "Nevada State University" during their quarterly meeting on Friday.
Las Vegas locals pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The ripple effect of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing is being felt in the Las Vegas Valley as groups gather to remember Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Some showing up to the Crown and Anchor Thursday night on Tropicana near Maryland. It’s considered the headquarters...
Mobile-home fire in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A mobile home was set on fire Wednesday night. The Clark County Fire Department reported to 3429 Encina Dr. around 7:00 p.m. Three fire engines, two rescues, one truck, and an air resource vehicle responded to the scene. The fire was put out around 7:16...
Las Vegas home prices slip for third straight month in August
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Home prices in Southern Nevada took a slight dip in August, the third straight month that prices have fallen after reaching record highs. The industry group Las Vegas Realtors says the median price for an existing family home was $450,000 last month, down about 3.2% from July.
Arrest report: Witness tips led to suspect ID in deadly Las Vegas hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tips from witnesses led police to identify a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in the northeast Las Vegas valley this month, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they took Zahrai Mendez-Amador, 31, into custody in connection with the crash on...
Neon Feast's Al Mancini looks at new restaurant openings, updates around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There is plenty to sink your teeth into when it comes to dining around the Las Vegas valley. Al Mancini, creator of Neon Feast, joined us to talk about some highlights when it comes to anniversaries, openings and updates.
