Maine State

news3lv.com

Nevada's Clown Motel featured in new road trip-themed board game

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An infamous point of interest in rural Nevada is featured in a new road trip-themed board game. The Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada is one of the featured landmarks in "Zillionaires: Road Trip USA," a new auction family game from the company Big Potato Games.
TONOPAH, NV
news3lv.com

DR Carl Allen

Southwest Medical has grown to become Nevada’s largest multi-specialty medical group. As Southwest Medical celebrates its 50th anniversary, it is also highlighting the work of many of its longtime providers. I'll say one of most memorable moments we had - the first physician partnership forum here for Optum, and...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

25 deaths reported on Nevada roads in August, down 34% from year ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads dipped in August, bringing the state's fatality total for the year largely in line with the figure reported over the same year-ago period. There were 25 people killed reported statewide last month, according to new figures from the...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Decision on renaming Nevada State College pushed to December

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A decision on whether to rename Nevada State College to become the state's third university has been pushed to the end of the year. Regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education voted to table a decision on adopting the name "Nevada State University" during their quarterly meeting on Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas locals pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The ripple effect of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing is being felt in the Las Vegas Valley as groups gather to remember Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Some showing up to the Crown and Anchor Thursday night on Tropicana near Maryland. It’s considered the headquarters...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mobile-home fire in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A mobile home was set on fire Wednesday night. The Clark County Fire Department reported to 3429 Encina Dr. around 7:00 p.m. Three fire engines, two rescues, one truck, and an air resource vehicle responded to the scene. The fire was put out around 7:16...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas home prices slip for third straight month in August

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Home prices in Southern Nevada took a slight dip in August, the third straight month that prices have fallen after reaching record highs. The industry group Las Vegas Realtors says the median price for an existing family home was $450,000 last month, down about 3.2% from July.
LAS VEGAS, NV

