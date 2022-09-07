ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

foxsanantonio.com

'Catastrophic' equipment failure at Austin's airport likely cause of power outage

AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday, there were no lights or flights in the early morning hours at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airport experienced a power outage impacting all 4,000 acres of its property starting around 4:30 in the morning. Power did not get restored to the terminal until 7:15-7:30 a.m. The backup generators kicked on over an hour into the outage.
Austin Monitor

UTC calls TxDOT proposal to expand I-35 ‘just so weak’

Urban Transportation commissioners voiced their continuing concerns Tuesday about the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct and expand the portion of Interstate 35 that goes through Austin’s downtown. TxDOT is currently studying the environmental impacts of the two design options it has left – Build Alternative 2...
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
fox7austin.com

Driver killed in three-vehicle crash in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating its 71st deadly crash in Austin this year. Police said on Sept. 6 around 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of N IH 35 SB. A preliminary investigation shows a garbage compactor truck was...
Mix 97.9 FM

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
ABC13 Houston

Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion

El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
Austonia

Soon to be tallest tower in Texas  breaks ground downtown

Standing at 1,022 feet near the intersection of Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake, a mixed-use high rise called Waterline is set to open in late 2026.The 74-story building will be more than 300 feet taller than the Independent, Austin's tallest, and 20 feet taller than the state's current champ, the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston. Features:3.3 acres at 98 Red River St.A 251 room hotel, Hotel Austin352 luxury apartment homes700,000 square feet of office spaceThe developers, Lincoln Property Company and Kairoi Residential, said Waterline will serve as a new gateway from the Central Business District to the Rainey Street district. "Waterline marks a new milestone for downtown not only because of its height but also because of the positive impact this project will have on improving connectivity, enhancing public amenities, and attracting more people to this beautiful area of downtown," Seth Johnston of Lincoln said. A Canadian pension fund manager is the project’s primary owner.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

