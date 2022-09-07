ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
oakpark.com

Litany of factors led to Small Batch closure

In a post shared to Facebook on Aug. 31, Greg Stinton, owner of Small Batch Barbecue, 7441 Madison St., Forest Park, announced his three-year-old restaurant had permanently closed. Though the closure was sudden to customers, Stinton had known for months that shuttering the restaurant known for serving up smoked ribs, brisket and turkey was inevitable.
FOREST PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Residents share their visions for Mars Chocolate Factory site

Collaborative Connections and LISC-Chicago hosted the first of five meetings on Aug. 31 regarding the development of the Mars Chocolate Factory, 2019 N. Oak Park Ave., in Galewood following its closure in 2024. The virtual meeting focused on giving community members an opportunity to share how they believe the space...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Township Senior Services debuts caregiver support

The Senior Services Department of Oak Park and River Forest Townships is starting a new grief support group for caregivers. The program is open to current or former family caregivers who have lost loved ones. “This group provides a safe space for caregivers coping with the recent loss of their...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Food delivery driver carjacked

A food delivery driver from Chicago was carjacked while making a delivery in the 1000 block of North Boulevard at 2:02 a.m., Sept. 2. The driver exited the vehicle to hand over the order when the driver was attacked from behind by three men and a female. Once the driver hit the ground, the offenders went through the driver’s pockets and took the keys to the driver’s red 2013 Lexus GS 350 and the driver’s LG Notebook smartphone, according to Oak Park police reports. The offenders then fled in the Lexus in an unknown direction.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Former OPRF student returns as a dean

With 47 new hires this school year Oak Park and River Forest High School is making incremental progress toward diversifying its staff. Employees of color account for approximately 62% of new hires this year. Thirty percent of the new hires are Black, 23 percent are Latino and 9 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander. Thirty-eight percent of new hires are white.
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

OPRF inks four-year deal with teachers

Teachers at Oak Park and River Forest High School have a new four-year contract and, in a notable win for teachers, step pay increases are back after being eliminated in the previous contract. School officials meanwhile are lauding the overall amount of the combined base pay and step increases which average 3.5% in each year of the contract.
OAK PARK, IL

