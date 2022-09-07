A food delivery driver from Chicago was carjacked while making a delivery in the 1000 block of North Boulevard at 2:02 a.m., Sept. 2. The driver exited the vehicle to hand over the order when the driver was attacked from behind by three men and a female. Once the driver hit the ground, the offenders went through the driver’s pockets and took the keys to the driver’s red 2013 Lexus GS 350 and the driver’s LG Notebook smartphone, according to Oak Park police reports. The offenders then fled in the Lexus in an unknown direction.

